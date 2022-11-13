BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky’s football team doesn’t lead the nation in takeaways and defensive touchdowns for nothing.

Both were on vivid display on a cold, dark, blustery Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium, where the Hilltoppers punished Rice 45-10 to become FBS bowl eligible for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.