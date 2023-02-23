After winning three consecutive Conference USA games in the friendly confines of E.A. Diddle Arena, the Western Kentucky basketball team embarked on a two-game road trip with hopes of finally breaking through and playing to the potential that made them the No. 2 choice in the league’s preseason poll.

Breakthrough? Try breakdown; in a rusty 1964 Corvair. That’s not saying much for a program located in the city where Corvettes are made.

