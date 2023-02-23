After winning three consecutive Conference USA games in the friendly confines of E.A. Diddle Arena, the Western Kentucky basketball team embarked on a two-game road trip with hopes of finally breaking through and playing to the potential that made them the No. 2 choice in the league’s preseason poll.
Breakthrough? Try breakdown; in a rusty 1964 Corvair. That’s not saying much for a program located in the city where Corvettes are made.
Streaky all season, WKU returned to its disappointing, disheartening ways, falling at Charlotte 68-64 in overtime last Thursday, before losing 83-77 at Rice on Saturday. More befuddlement. More bewilderment. More baffling play in a maddening season that has come to be defined by it.
At this point, Western is what it is — a grossly subpar 14-13 overall, an embarrassing 6-10 in C-USA, which is bad enough for an eighth-place tie in the 11-team league. Since winning eight of their first nine games against a relatively soft schedule, the Hilltoppers have lost 12 of 18 games; and are 4-8 in true road games.
Many in a fan base who were whispering about a change at the top during the first half of the season are now loudly demanding it. This is a contingent immensely proud and protective of one of college basketball’s greatest traditions (WKU is third all time in conference championships behind Kansas and Kentucky), and they are tired of their team missing out on the NCAA Tournament, an event the Tops haven’t appeared in since 2013.
Who can blame them? And, WKU fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed.
Jeff Goodman, the college basketball insider for Stadium, lists seventh-year Western head coach Rick Stansbury as a coach on the hot seat, placing him in the “Trending Out” category.
Goodman writes: “The biggest issue for Stansbury isn’t accumulating talent; it’s getting the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tourney — where they’re accustomed to going. Gene Keady, Clem Haskins, Murray Arnold, Ralph Willard, Matt Kilcullen, Dennis Felton, Darrin Horn, Ken McDonald and Ray Harper all went. This could be it for Slick Rick.”
It should be added that Naismith Hall of Famer Ed Diddle, John Oldham and Jim Richards also directed the Hilltoppers to the NCAA Tournament. Moreover, every coach since Diddle, who started in 1922, has won at least one NCAA Tournament game, with the exception of Felton, who took the program to the NCAAs three times (2001-2003) but failed to win a game.
Stansbury’s inability to get Western into the Big Dance through six full seasons, of course, has become the proverbial large elephant in a small room.
More from this section
Stansbury has come agonizingly close, mind you, losing in the C-USA Tournament championship game three excruciating times — to Marshall (67-66) in 2018, to Old Dominion (68-62) in 2019, and to North Texas (61-57, in overtime) in 2021.
Alas, as we’ve all known since our youth, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
In October, the university’s board of regents voted to extend Stansbury’s contract — with a base salary of $650,000 per year — through the 2025-26 season. Significantly, however, Stansbury’s buyout was lowered from $1 million to $500,000, in equal payments over a 12-month period if either terminates the contract without cause prior to June 30, 2025.
Stansbury, 63, who missed nine games this season due to undisclosed health reasons, will receive a $50,000 retention bonus Oct. 1 of each year he is employed and will receive a bonus of two month’s salary for a conference regular-season championship or NCAA Tournament bid, and one month’s salary for an appearance in the NIT. The contract also includes a $50,000 bonus for annual academic performance rates of 940 and 970.
“The current year, the ’22-’23 year that we are in, would be the last year of his contract,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart told the Bowling Green Daily News at the time. “I don’t think it’s ever really a good idea for anybody to go into the last year of their contract. That leads to some uncertainty, it can be used against you in recruiting, and so we had a conversation on that and agreed on this new extension, which is a four-year extension that I think is good for both sides.”
Now, however, the Hilltoppers are in danger of experiencing a losing season, and, alarmingly, would finish no better than 10-10 in C-USA, even if they sweep their four remaining regular season league games — a highly-unlikely scenario.
What’s left for WKU? Home games against Louisiana Tech (Thursday) and preseason favorite UAB (Saturday), and road games at UTEP (March 2) and North Texas (March 4). The C-USA Tournament is set to begin March 8 in Frisco, Texas.
Is there any hope? Sure, there is always hope until elimination, and Western fans still fondly recall when Harper led mediocre teams to two improbable NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and ‘13 by winning four Sun Belt Conference Tournament games in four days — twice. Ah, but this is near-miracle stuff that almost never occurs.
Until proven otherwise, this team is what it is: mediocre, at best.
And, mediocrity at Western Kentucky University is unacceptable. Period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.