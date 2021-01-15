Western Kentucky and Marshall have quickly established one of the best rivalries in the history of Conference USA, and it will be renewed this weekend in men’s basketball when the Hilltoppers host the Thundering Herd on Friday, before traveling to Huntington, West Virginia for a return game on Sunday.
And, make no mistake about this, it’s a show-me-what-you’ve-got weekend for the Hilltoppers, who, after winning five games in a row to start 7-2, have looked uneven while splitting their first four league games of the season. WKU is 9-4 overall and 2-2 within the Conference as Marshall invades.
How good is Western? It’s an intriguing question that is difficult to answer at the moment.
Other than a genuine clunker on Dec. 1 at Louisville (the Cards rolled 75-54), the Hilltoppers were very impressive throughout their non-league schedule — posting wins over Northern Iowa, Memphis, Rhode Island, and at Alabama, which handed the Kentucky Wildcats a 20-point loss in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
The Tops’ NET nonconference strength of schedule is 23rd in the nation.
And yet, WKU — favored to win the C-USA title — hasn’t exactly built on that momentum, and it remains to be seen if the Hilltoppers can live up to the preseason hype, buoyed by the return of 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey, who has certainly done his part (16.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 3 bpg).
One thing glaringly obvious is this: Too many players who can’t make the 3-point shot with consistency continue to launch them with too much regularity.
Western is shooting a frigid 30.7% from distance (71-of-231), and the only players above 39% are junior college transfer Kevin Osawe at 41.7% (5-of-12) and streak-shooting Luke Frampton (39.1%, 27-of-69), the 6-5 junior transfer from Davidson.
Otherwise, Josh Anderson is at 33% (6-of-18), Carson Williams is at 29.4% (5-of-17), Taveion Hollingsworth is at 29% (9-of-31), Bassey is at 25% (5-of-20), Kenny Cooper is at 21.4% (3-of-14), Jordan Rawls is at 21.1% (8-of-38), and Dayvion McKnight is at 12.5% (1-of-8).
Conversely, Western’s opponents are shooting 38.7% from long range, and 3-point defense continues to be an area of concern for the Hilltoppers.
WKU’s best bet, then, is to drive the ball to the basket with authority.
Last season, the Hilltoppers led the nation in free-throw ratio (getting to the line more than their opposition), and this season those numbers continue to trend in a favorable direction for WKU, which is 216-of-271 from the foul stripe for 79.7%. The opposition has attempted only 219 free throws, making 159 (72.6%).
Led by Bassey, of course, Western also has rebounded well — plus-7.2 boards per game over the opposition — and the Hilltoppers have been particularly effective on the offensive glass, securing 143 rebounds to the opposition’s 95.
This team, featuring the deepest, most athletic roster in Rick Stansbury’s five seasons at the WKU helm, simply needs to attack, attack, attack.
The 6-6 Anderson is an electric talent and a regular on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays segment. He’s second on the team to Bassey in field goal percentage (.537), but in 13 games he’s taken only 82 shots — not nearly enough.
Settling for 3s isn’t going to get it done for this year’s version of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers — and the numbers unmistakably, undeniably bear this out.
Just get the ball out and go.
