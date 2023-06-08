Quarterback Austin Reed is the face of Western Kentucky football, and rightly so — after all, Reed led the nation in passing in 2023, driving the Hilltoppers to nine victories and a convincing 44-23 conquest of South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Nonetheless, likely the best football player on the WKU roster, and quite probably one of the best pure talents in the collegiate game, is junior wide receiver Malachi Corley, who last season set a new standard on the Hill for sophomore receivers with 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.

