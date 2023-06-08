Quarterback Austin Reed is the face of Western Kentucky football, and rightly so — after all, Reed led the nation in passing in 2023, driving the Hilltoppers to nine victories and a convincing 44-23 conquest of South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Nonetheless, likely the best football player on the WKU roster, and quite probably one of the best pure talents in the collegiate game, is junior wide receiver Malachi Corley, who last season set a new standard on the Hill for sophomore receivers with 101 receptions for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns.
A native of Orange City, Fla., the 5-foot-11, 210-pound pass-catcher ranked among the top five nationally in receptions and receiving yards, and, more significantly, ranked first in the nation in yards after contact (975) and missed tackles forced (40).
In short, Corley is a sure-handed receiver who is hard guy to bring down — and the nation has noticed. ESPN ranks Corley the 10th-best wide receiver in America, and Athlon Sports recently named him a fourth-team Preseason All-American.
Corley, on the receiving end of Bailey Zappe’s pinpoint aerials as a freshman and Reed’s passes last fall, insists the best is yet to come.
“I’ve definitely improved on my maturity and professionalism, become a better leader,” Corley said in a “Beyond the Hill” podcast earlier in the spring. “And, on the field I’ll be in more roles this year, getting the ball in different ways — catching the deep ball better and fine-tuning my techniques to make my game as sharp as it can be.
“I’m still building from the bottom, still working to improve on catching the deep ball better, utilizing my versatility and putting my complete game on display. I want to be hitting on all cylinders this season, stay healthy and hopefully be a Day 1-pick in the NFL Draft.”
Corley says his close relationship with Reed is essential to his success.
“It’s been unimaginable to have someone who’s so talented and so smart to be our quarterback, and my roommate,” Corley said of Reed. “We critique each other, and it helps both of us become better players. His progress since the end of last season has been amazing.
“We’ve worked a lot on fine-tuning things. Our timing is better than ever, and (Reed) has really taken hold of the offense — he’s starting to get into his greatest days as a quarterback.
More from this section
“We want to continue to build that relationship, that chemistry to the point that when we get on the field things will be seamless and effortless.”
Corley also insists that he is merely one of several Hilltopper wide receivers with game-breaking capabilities, citing fellow returnees Michael Mathison and Dalvin Smith, talent-laden transfers Blue Smith (Cincinnati/Ohio State), Jimmy Holiday (Tennessee) and Ze’Vian Capers (Auburn), as well as highly-touted freshmen Easton Messer and K.D. Hutchinson.
“We have one of the best wide receiver groups in the country,” Corley said. “A lot of talent, a lot of depth, up and down the line, everywhere you look. I’m extremely confident about our receivers room — we have size, we have speed, we have quickness. We have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays in a lot of different ways.”
But it is Corley who, somewhat improbably, has emerged as the shiniest star of the lot.
After spending his formative years in Florida, Corley moved to Baton Rouge, La., in fourth grade, and a year later moved to Campbellsville, where his older sister was an athlete at Campbellsville University. Corley was a two-sport star at Campbellsville High School, where he produced over 1,800 points, over 500 rebounds and over 500 assists on the basketball court.
As a prep senior in football, Corley had relatively modest numbers — 37 receptions, 756 yards, five touchdowns — and was a two-star recruit.
“Coming out of high school, I got only 10 (scholarship) offers, and the only FBS offer I received was from Western,” Corley said. “The rest were FCS.”
In his true freshman season of 2020, Corley appeared in nine games, catching six passes for 65 yards. Retaining his freshman eligibility in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Corley began to emerge as a star — making 73 receptions for 691 yards and seven touchdowns, as the prolific Zappe engineered WKU to nine victories, a Conference USA East Division championship and a 59-38 rout of Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Now, Corley and the Hilltoppers want more.
“I’m not done yet at Western,” Corley said. “I want to leave a legacy here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.