BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky pounded NCAA Division III Rhodes College early, often and with relentless regularity on Tuesday night.
The suddenly surging Hilltoppers rolled to their third consecutive victory, obliterating the Memphis-based Lynx 105-35 in E.A. Diddle Arena — surrendering the fewest points in the venue since holding Asbury to 29 in 2001.
“We started well both halves and did what we were expected to do,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. “We played with the energy we need to play with and we were able to to take care of business.
“I thought we shared the ball very well — we had quality shooters passing up good shots to get their teammates great shots, and that was impressive to see.
WKU (4-3) showed no mercy for its overmatched opponent, getting a trio of 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and eight points from Jairus Hamilton in a torrid 28-2 run during the game’s first nine minutes.
Frampton scored 15 points, Hamilton scored 12, and Jaylen Butz climbed off the bench to score 11 as Western pushed its lead to 51-15 by intermission.
The Hilltoppers put the contest in the deep freeze shortly after halftime.
WKU scored 22 of the first 24 points in the second half, going on top 73-17 on a fast-break dunk by Hamilton at 13:30. The Hilltoppers extended their advantage to 80-19 on a conventional three-point conversion by Sherman Brashear at 12:04.
It got no better for the Lynx the rest of the way, with WKU building its lead to 70 points by game’s end.
Hamilton paced WKU with 24 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. The mercurial Brashear produced 20 points and six rebounds, Frampton, 6-of-8 from distance, scored 18 points, Butz finished with 13 points and six rebounds, with Camron Justice adding 11 points and five steals.
“My shot was falling tonight,” Frampton said. “Sometimes it feels like everything you throw up at the basket is going to go in, and that was the feeling tonight — I was in that kind of zone.”
Point guard Dayvion McKnight had game-highs of 10 assists and eight rebounds, with 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp blocking seven shots — giving him 23 rejections over the past three games.
WKU shot 56% from the field, including 36% from 3-point range, dished 27 assists, and won the rebounding battle by a 50-35 margin.
“We’re just trying to get better every game,” Brashear said. “No matter the opponent, you want to go out there and play your best, work on things that will pay off for you later in the season.”
The Hilltoppers played without 6-6 senior swingman Josh Anderson, who sat out the game due to COVID protocols. Stansbury said he hoped to have Anderson back in the lineup for Western’s Dec. 11 game against Ole Miss.
Rhodes (3-4) shot just 23% from the floor, making only 3-of-32 shots from 3-point land (9%). The Lynx did not have a double-digit scorer, and were victimized by 24 turnovers.
The Hilltoppers return to the hardwood at 6 p.m. on Saturday when they play host to age-old rival Eastern Kentucky.
“Eastern Kentucky is an outstanding team that will present a big challenge for us,” Stansbury said. “They shoot the ball very well from distance and we’ll need to be at our very best in that one.”
W. Kentucky 105, Rhodes 35
RHODES (0-2)
Essick 0-5 0-0 0, J.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-5 1-3 3, Wiley 2-6 0-0 4, Z.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Shen 2-4 0-0 5, Cook 1-5 0-0 3, Lamey 0-7 0-0 0, Aeschliman 3-8 0-0 6, White 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0-4 0-0 0, Georgetown 1-4 0-0 2, James 2-3 0-0 5, Clayton 2-6 1-2 5, O’Brien 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-64 2-5 35.
W. KENTUCKY (4-3)
Hamilton 11-13 1-1 24, Sharp 2-3 0-0 4, Frampton 6-8 0-0 18, Justice 3-6 4-6 11, McKnight 1-4 0-0 2, Brashear 7-13 4-5 20, Stansbury 0-2 0-0 0, Butz 6-10 1-4 13, Conrad 1-6 0-0 2, Cozart 2-3 1-3 5, Olden 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 41-72 11-19 105.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 51-15. 3-Point Goals_Rhodes 3-32 (James 1-2, Shen 1-2, Cook 1-3, White 0-1, J.Williams 0-1, Essick 0-2, Z.Williams 0-2, Clayton 0-3, Fitzgerald 0-3, Walker 0-3, Wiley 0-3, Lamey 0-7), W. Kentucky 12-33 (Frampton 6-8, Olden 2-4, Brashear 2-8, Hamilton 1-1, Justice 1-2, Butz 0-1, McKnight 0-2, Stansbury 0-2, Conrad 0-5). Rebounds_Rhodes 32 (Wiley 5), W. Kentucky 46 (McKnight 8). Assists_Rhodes 6 (Walker, Shen, Cook, Aeschliman, Fitzgerald, Georgetown 1), W. Kentucky 27 (McKnight 10). Total Fouls_Rhodes 17, W. Kentucky 13. A_2,737 (7,326).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.