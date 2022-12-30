BOWLING GREEN — The struggles continued for the Western Kentucky basketball team on Thursday night.
WKU committed two turnovers in a span of 2.6 seconds inside the final nine seconds and dropped an 81-78 decision to visiting Rice in its Conference USA opener in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers — who led by as many as 13 points in the first half — dropped their third consecutive game, slipping to 8-4 overall and 0-1 within the league.
WKU was without seventh-year head coach Rick Stansbury, who was absent due to illness, and associate head coach Phil Cunningham served as acting head coach.
“It’s a tough loss.” Cunningham said. “It kind of pulls your heart out to take the lead like we did at the end and then not be able to close the game out. Our crowd was tremendous late in the game and we were in position to win it, but they beat us on a back cut (leading to two go-ahead free throws) and that was that.
“It was a tale of two halves. We played outstanding defense in the first half, did just about everything well at the defensive end, but Rice showed what a good offensive team they are in the second half. They got it going from 3-point range and really played well down the stretch. They’re a very good basketball team.”
Keyed by 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp, Western went on a 9-0 run and secured a 66-64 lead after a putback by Sharp with 6:51 to play.
But Rice (10-3, 1-1) rallied with three consecutive wide-open 3-pointers from Travis Evee, Quincy Olivari, and Carmeron Sheffield to shoot ahead 73-66 with just over five minutes remaining.
WKU junior point guard Dayvion McKnight, the team’s leading scorer, was injured at the 4:59 mark. He remained on the hardwood for several minutes and was carted off the court on a stretcher.
“Initial reports are positive on Dayvion,” Cunningham said, “but, of course, it’s day-to-day with him at this point, until we know more.”
More from this section
McKnight’s departure inspired the crowd to urge Western back in contention, and the Hilltoppers responded. Khristian Lander’s 3-pointer ignited a 12-4 spurt and WKU took a 78-77 lead following a left wing 3-pointer by Jairus Hamilton at 0:54.
Evee hit two free throws with 27.9 seconds to play to push the Owls ahead by a point, and, following a Western turnover, Evee sank two more freebies with 8.7 seconds left to make it a three-point game. WKU turned the ball over on the ensuing inbounds pass with 6.1 seconds to play, and that sealed the deal.
“We made some improvements in this game,” senior guard Luke Frampton said, “but we’ve got to stay together in adversity — keep working, keep getting better every day.”
Keyed by McKnight’s five points, the Hilltoppers opened the contest with a 12-1 run in the first four minutes and was in command throughout the opening half.
WKU took a 29-16 advantage on a spinning eight-footer by Emmanual Akot at 6:16, but the Owls — who shot only 22% from the field in the first half — but the Owls were able to pull within 36-26 by intermission.
The second half, however, was an entirely different story, as the Owls — just 5-of-19 from distance in the first 20 minutes — went 9-of-15 from 3-point land (60%) to overtake the Hilltoppers. Rice scored 55 second-half points.
Evee, who made 4-of-8 shots from 3-point range and all eight of his foul shots, led all scorers with 24 points. Max Fiedler (15 points, 10 rebounds), Sheffield (15 points), Olivari (14 points), and Meichi Mason (10 points, five assists) all made significant contributions for Rice.
Western was led by Hamilton’s 18 points, and McKnight had scored 17 at the time of his injury. Frampton scored 11 points, and Sharp produced 10 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks.
The Toppers finished 44% from the field, including 7-of-20 accuracy from distance (35%), made 15-of-22 free throws (68%), and won the board battle, 39-36.
WKU visits ‘Hundred Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee at 3 p.m. on Saturday in a New Year’s Eve showdown at Murfreesboro.
