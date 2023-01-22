BOWLING GREEN — The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are slump-ridden — again.
WKU dropped its third consecutive game and its eighth in the last 11 outings on Saturday night — falling 75-71 to visiting Conference USA foe Charlotte before a restless crowd of 4,793 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Hilltoppers fall to 11-9 overall and 3-6 within the league heading into Thursday’s game against Florida International in Miami.
“This is a heart-wrenching loss for our guys, who are playing so hard,” WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham said. “We kept fighting, fighting, fighting, but we just couldn’t get over that hill.
“Brice Williams was the difference down the stretch. Every time they needed a big bucket, he got it for them, and we just didn’t have an answer for him. He did a little bit of everything for them at the end.
“(Aly) Khalifa really hurt us on the inside in the first half. I thought he played a great all-around game. He’s not only a good scorer, but a great passer, as well.”
Charlotte (13-8, 4-5), which entered the contest having lost four of its previous five games, got six points from reserve swingman Williams in an 8-3 spurt to push the visitors in front 70-61 with 3:14 to play.
Jordan Rawls almost single-handedly willed Western back into contention with nine points in a three-minute span, and the Hilltoppers pulled within 71-69 on a conventional three-point conversion by Rawls with 52 seconds remaining.
But the 49ers refused to fold.
Jackson Threadgill and Williams swished four consecutive free throws in the final 45 seconds to keep the Hilltoppers at bay. Two free throws by Williams with 10.6 seconds to play sealed the deal.
Charlotte had the upper hand for most of the first half, thanks to 6-foot-11 forward-center Khalifa, who burned the Toppers with 18 points..
Western led 6-2 early on, but Khalifa scored eight points in a 15-6 run that pushed the 49ers in front 17-12 at 12:52.
Rawls scored four points in a 6-0 burst that pulled the Hilltoppers even at 22.
Khalifa got going again late in the half, however, scoring six more points in an 11-2 run that left Charlotte with its biggest lead of the half, 38-27, inside the final minute.
Jairus Hamilton answered with a 3-pointer at 0:30 to draw WKU within eight at intermission.
Williams, who made 11-of-16 floor shots, including 3-of-6 from distance, led all scorers with 27 points, adding seven rebounds. Khalifa produced 22 points and seven rebounds, with Threadgill adding 10 points.
Charlotte shot 56% from the field, including 61% accuracy over the final 20 minutes. The 49ers made 8-of-20 shots from beyond the arc and won the rebounding battle, 33-27.
WKU got a huge game from Rawls, who came off the bench to score 25 points on 9-of-13 floor shooting. McKnight scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, adding seven rebounds. Hamilton scored 13 points.
“Rawls had a tremendous game for us, probably the best of his career at Western,” Cunningham said. “He was really good for us down the stretch.”
The Toppers shot 41% from the floor but were only 7-of-25 from 3-point land (28%). WKU stayed in the hunt by sinking 16-of-19 foul shots (84%) and turning the ball over a season-low three times.
The Hilltoppers played without the services of 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, the nation’s leader in blocks, who was out with a hip injury. WKU suffered more adversity less than three minutes into the contest when 3-point specialist Luke Frampton left the game with a right knee injury and did not return.
Additionally, Western played its ninth straight game without head coach Rick Stansbury, who has been out of action with an undisclosed health issue since late December.
