When the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team tips off against Florida Atlantic on Sunday (fingers crossed) in Boca Raton, it will have been 14 days since the Hilltoppers last played a game.
WKU’s most recent outing came on Jan. 24 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., where a 68-52 conquest of rebuilding rival Middle Tennessee extended the Hilltoppers’ Conference USA win streak to four games.
Since then? Nothing.
Early last week, WKU received word that COVID-19 issues within the Old Dominion program would prevent the Monarchs — coached by former Apollo High School star Jeff Jones — from making the trip to Bowling Green for two C-USA games on Jan. 29-30 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Then, on Thursday, WKU announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” the WKU at FAU games — originally slated for Friday and Saturday — were moving to Sunday-Monday after multiple members of the WKU travel party presented with symptoms of illness Thursday morning. Those travel party members tested negative for COVID-19 later on Thursday, and if they test negatively on Friday the Hilltoppers will travel to Florida on Saturday.
So, whatever momentum WKU established in sweeps of Marshall and MTSU has, at the very least, been paused.
Now, hopefully, Western goes back on the road for what will be the team’s fourth and fifth consecutive conference games away from Diddle Arena, where the Hilltoppers have not played since defeating Marshall 81-73 on Jan. 15.
“We’re trying to approach it one game at a time because it’s all you can do,” said WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, himself absent from WKU’s sweep at MTSU as a precautionary measure after running a fever that week. “After this weekend, that’s seven (C-USA games) on the road for us, three at home ... but everything’s different this year.
“We’ve continued to practice during this break but we’ve also let our players recover some, mentally and physically. There’s a fine line there because you always want to make sure your team maintains that (competitive) edge you need to win basketball games.
“Hey, right now all is good.”
Indeed it is, with the Hilltoppers sitting 13-4 overall, leading C-USA’s East Division (6-2), and featuring one of the nation’s top collegiate players in 6-foot-11, 235-pound junior center Charles Bassey (17.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 3.4 bpg).
Western averages 74 points per game, shoots 45% from the field, including 33% from distance, hits 80% of its free throws, and outrebounds the opposition by eight per game. The Hilltoppers also have made more free throws (288) than their opponents have attempted (257) — a tried-and-true formula for success.
“We took a breath from this hectic season, but we’re also staying ready, staying in shape, going hard in practice,” said senior point guard Kenny Cooper, whose contributions off the bench versus Marshall and MTSU proved vital. “I think we’ve done a good job of keeping that same mindset — even though we’re physically off, mentally we’re still engaged and locked in.”
Bassey, too, believes WKU will quickly regain its traction.
“The first two days of practice this week were pretty intense because we got two days off and had to get our lungs back,” said Bassey, a National Player of the Year candidate. “Going into our next game, as the game progresses we’re going to be OK. We need to execute as a team and just get both wins and come back home.”
Sounds like a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.