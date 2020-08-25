The COVID-19 pandemic has offered college football teams some unprecedented scheduling opportunities in 2020, and such is certainly the case for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
On Monday, following a couple of major tweaks, WKU announced its 2020 schedule, and it figures to be a wire-to-wire challenge for a resurgent program that went 9-4 under first-year head coach Tyson Helton last fall.
Chief among the adjustments is a game at Brigham Young University on Halloween — the Hilltoppers’ first visit to the state of Utah and first encounter with the Cougars.
“The challenges of 2020 have resulted in unique opportunities, and we are really excited about the first-ever football matchup between WKU and BYU,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said.
“As we experienced after each of our recent victories over Arkansas, Kentucky (twice), Vanderbilt, Navy (twice), Army (three times), Memphis and South Florida, games against strong non-conference opponents provide opportunities for quality wins and vital national exposure.
“The Cougars’ storied program’s accomplishments include a national championship, a Heisman Trophy winner, 23 conference championships and 15 bowl wins. This trip to Provo is one our program is looking forward to.”
Essentially, the BYU game replaces a game originally scheduled at Indiana, before the Big 10 Conference opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus.
Also, opting out this season was WKU’s fellow Conference USA member Old Dominion — originally set to be the Toppers’ homecoming opponent. Now, Western will host league rival Marshall for homecoming on Oct. 10.
Additionally, WKU’s home game against Chattanooga, originally slated to be the season-opener, will now be played on Oct. 24 at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
All told, nine of the team’s 10 FBS opponents competed in a bowl game in 2019. WKU’s 11 opponents compiled a combined record of 81-62 in 2019, including a 52-40 mark from the seven league opponents and 29-22 mark from the four non-conference teams.
Western kicks off its 2020 campaign on the road at Louisville on Sept. 12. The Hilltoppers will be looking to break an 11-game losing streak against the Cardinals, dating back to a 21-17 Hilltopper victory in 1975. WKU will come back to Bowling Green the following Saturday to host Liberty for the team’s home opener.
The Hilltoppers’ C-USA home opponents will be Marshall, Southern Miss on Nov. 14 and FIU on Nov. 21 for Senior Day. Road league opponents for WKU include Middle Tennessee on Oct. 3, UAB on Oct. 17, Florida Atlantic on Nov. 7 and Charlotte on Nov. 28 for the regular-season finale.
Last season, WKU finished 6-2 within C-USA, before winning a dramatic 23-20 decision over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Dallas.
