We’ve touched on this before, but one of the real success stories in college football over the past 15 years has been the rise of Western Kentucky in the ranks of the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision — something that literally couldn’t have been imagined three decades earlier, when the the university came within one board of regents vote of discontinuing the sport altogether.

In the time since, Jack Harbaugh steadily built and built and built the program to a point where the Hilltoppers were viable contenders for the NCAA Division I-AA national championship — winning it all in 2002 on a cold December night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, punishing top-ranked McNeese State 34-14 behind the extraordinary performance of running back Jon Frazier, a former Muhlenberg North High School star.

