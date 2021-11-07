BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky’s defense set the early tone against ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee.
The Hilltoppers intercepted four passes in the first half, built a 17-point lead by intermission, and went on to rock the visiting Blue Raiders 48-21 on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
WKU has now won four games in succession, improving to 5-4 overall and 4-1 n Conference USA heading into next Saturday’s game at Rice.
“I can’t say enough abut our defense — those guys were fantastic,” Western head coach Tyson Helton said. “Offensively, it was a pretty easy day for us because the defense gave us the ball in great field position the entire game.
“We’re gaining a lot of momentum as a football team, and we just want to get better and better as we finish out the regular season — we have a lot to play for the rest of the way.”
MTSU (4-5, 2-3 C-USA) struck first, marching 75 yards in eight plays on the game’s opening possession. Nicholas Vattiato connected with D.J. England-Chisolm for a 49-yard touchdown bomb that put the Blue Raiders on top 7-0 at 11:49 of the first quarter.
Western, however, responded immediately, driving 68 yards in six plays and tying the contest when Bailey Zappe hooked up with Daewood Davis for a 17-yard scoring pass at the 10:21 mark.
On the ensuing possession, Kahlef Hailassie picked off a Vattiato pass and returned the ball to the Middle Tennessee 19.
Two plays later, WKU shot in front 14-7 when Zappe completed a 5-yard TD toss to Malachi Corley at 6:09 of the first.
Late in the period, Beanie Bishop picked off a Vattiato aerial and raced 42 yards to paydirt as the Hilltoppers built their advantage to 21-7.
Early in the second period the Blue Raiders began a five-play, 52-yard scoring march that culminated with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Vattiato to Yusuf Ali — pulling MTSU within 21-14 at the 9:08 mark.
Western increased its lead to 10 points at the 5:24 mark on Brayden Narveson’s 35-yard field goal.
Three plays later, Bishop intercepted another Vattiato pass at the 42 and returned the ball to the Blue Raider 10-yard line. Two plays later, Zappe completed his third TD pass of the half when he hooked up with Mitchell Tinsley from 10 yards out to make it 31-14.
WKU took complete command in the second half.
On the opening possession of the third period, Zappe fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Davis to put the Hilltoppers on top 38-14 at 11:21.
WKU’s Jaden Hunter recovered a Middle Tennessee fumble on the ensuing possession, which led to an 8-yard touchdown run by Zappe that made it 45-14 at 9:18.
Yet another interception thrown by the Blue Raiders — their fifth of the game — led to a 43-yard field goal by Narveson that pushed the Hilltoppers in front 48-14 at 7:38.
Middle Tennessee scored the final touchdown of the contest on on a 5-yard run by Frank Peasant early in the fourth period, but it was far too little, far too late for the visitors from Murfreesboro.
“We put the pedal to the metal in this ‘100 Miles of Hate Rivalry’ today — winning this game means a lot to our football team,” Corley said. “We’re like a group of brothers out there and we don’t want to let each other down.
“We got the momentum pretty early in the game and it stayed with us the whole way.”
The Western-MTSU rivalry, which began in 1914, now stands at 35-35-1.
Zappe led WKU, finishing 29-of-50 through the air for 281 yards and four TDs, and the Hilltopper defense came up with six interceptions — one short of both the program and C-USA record.
Jerreth Sterns broke the WKU single-season reception record by making 11 catches for 110 yards. The leading pass receiver in the nation, Sterns now has 104 receptions with three regular-season games still remaining. Taywan Taylor, with 98 catches in 2016, formerly held the program record.
