On Wednesday night, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers could do something they have rarely had the opportunity to do in their 82-game basketball series with the Louisville Cardinals.
Win decisively — in Louisville.
And, make no mistake here, WKU needs to hunker down and make the most of a situation that isn’t destined to roll around very often.
When the 8 p.m. (CT) tipoff bell tolls tonight (ESPN2) at what figures to be a divided KFC Yum! Center, Western will try to put the pedal to the metal against a historically bad U of L team that has opened the Kenny Payne-era with nine consecutive defeats — the worst start by any team in the long, storied history of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
While Las Vegas doesn’t favor visiting WKU by double digits, the Hilltoppers should win by a lot if they play to their potential. And, what better night to play to your potential than against a nationally-renowned Power 5 program that has utterly dominated this series over the past 50 years — superseding the position Western once held as the commonwealth’s No. 2 hoops program in the process.
Know this: Western and Louisville did not play against each other a single time between 1961 and 1974 — a golden period when the Hilltoppers had some of their greatest modern-era teams, led by first-team All-Americans Clem Haskins and Jim McDaniels. It also was a quality period for Louisville, featuring All-Americans Wes Unseld and Butch Beard, but Western was better.
Know this, too: Western hasn’t always been Louisville’s “little brother.” In fact, there was a significant period of roundball history in the commonwealth when Western was Louisville’s “big brother.”
When the Hilltoppers visited Freedom Hall on Dec. 26, 1974, in the opening round of Louisville’s Holiday Classic, WKU held a dominant 36-20 advantage in the series. That evening, however, Denny Crum’s No. 4 Cardinals — destined for the NCAA Final Four — punished Western, 107-81, which proved to be a statement-sending portend of things to come.
Counting that night,
U of L has defeated Western in 22 of the last 26 meetings; effectually, turning a once-heated in-state rivalry into a one-sided in-state farce.
In fact, the Hilltoppers’ only victories in the last 48 years came in 1993 (78-77, on Darrin Horn’s corner 3-pointer in Freedom Hall), 2000 (68-65, in Freedom Hall versus one of Crum’s worst teams); 2009 (68-54, in Nashville against a Rick Pitino-coached Cardinal team ranked No. 3 in the nation); and last December (82-72, in the Toppers’ first-ever conquest of U of L in E.A. Diddle Arena, after seven previous failures).
Now, however, the sneaker is on the other foot, so to speak.
Western enters tonight’s game with more talent, more depth, more size, more athleticism, more toughness, more experience, more enthusiasm and exceedingly more momentum than Louisville, which has simply appeared to be lost in a thick fog since the 2022-23 season ominously began with, lest we not forget, a 10-point home exhibition loss to (gulp!) Lenoir-Rhyne, a middling NCAA Division II team.
U of L opened the regular season with a series of head-spinning one-point defeats at home to Bellarmine, Wright State and Appalachian State, and things have only gotten worse since — with six blowout losses to follow, including Saturday’s 75-53 setback at (then 1-9) Florida State.
Western, on the other hand, has won eight of its first nine games (the Toppers’ best start in 16 seasons) and would like nothing more than to shape-shift modern hoops history by soundly defeating the Cardinals in their own building.
The last time Western beat the Cards in Louisville by more than three points? How about Dec. 28, 1955, in the Kentucky Invitational Tournament at the old Louisville Armory, when Ed Diddle’s Hilltoppers upset Peck Hickman’s 11th-ranked Cardinals, 86-77. Dwight Eisenhower was president and Elvis Presley had yet to hit the big time.
There will be no significant (if any) home court advantage in the cavernous Big Yum! tonight for U of L (there are thousands upon thousands of WKU alumni in and around Greater Louisville), and, consequently, no excuses for a Western outfit that doesn’t need to overthink this one.
Instead, the Hilltoppers should roll up I-65 with a purposeful mindset and take care of business; mash the accelerator with confidence-laden authority throughout, conquer the overmatched Cards over 40 minutes and clearly avoid becoming Louisville’s first conquest of the season.
