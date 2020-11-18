In three seasons as a prime-time performer for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Taveion Hollingsworth has changed his hairstyle, his uniform number, and his position.
One thing that’s never changed is his heart, and as the 6-foot-2 combo guard enters his senior season it would be fitting for the former Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Lexington’s Paul Laurence Dunbar High School to end his collegiate career in the NCAA Tournament.
“That’s where I want to be, that’s where our program needs to be,” Hollingsworth said last season, in reference to the Big Dance. “We’ve had opportunities before, we’ve come close — I’m doing everything I can to help get us there.”
No one who has followed the Toppers over the past three seasons would ever question this.
In almost imperceptible fashion, Hollingsworth has ascended into rare air when it comes to all-time great Hilltoppers — and that’s saying something. He enters his final season 18th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,494 points, eighth in career minutes played, sixth in career free-throw percentage, and 10th in career field goals.
“Tay is Tay, he’s a heart and soul guy in this program,” Western coach Rick Stansbury has said of Hollingsworth. “He does so many different things for our basketball team when he’s on the floor, and that’s why he rarely comes off it — he’s just a great player and teammate in so many different ways, on so many different levels.”
In 2019-20, Hollingsworth was a first-team All-Conference USA selection after averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 47% from the floor and made 84% of his free throws while playing an iron man role by averaging a stout 35 minutes per game.
He helped WKU win 20 of 30 games last season, and the Hilltoppers had positioned themselves to make a strong at the C-USA Tournament championship when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened and subsequently wrecked March Madness for everyone, including the Hilltoppers, who haven’t played in the Big Dance since 2013.
Now, for Hollingsworth, there’s one more opportunity — and it appears to be a good one.
Earlier this month, WKU emerged as the preseason favorite to win the C-USA championship, and this is no surprise. WKU will be a veteran team featuring skillful, seasoned players at every position, including center, where 6-11, 235-pound junior All-American candidate Charles Bassey returns from a significant knee injury to once again rule the paint.
Hollingsworth and Bassey are both preseason All-C-USA selections, and the pair will be complemented by the talents of senior swingman Josh Anderson, senior power forward Carson Williams, and graduate point guard Kenny Cooper, just to name a few from what promises to be Stansbury’s most complete roster yet at WKU.
Leading the way will be Hollingsworth — swift penetrator to the iron, king of the mid-range jumper, stone-cold defensive stopper, clutch shooter extraordinaire, on-floor leader par excellence.
He’s started 102 consecutive games at WKU, and no other D-1 player in the nation can match that — not a single one.
Taveion Hollingsworth is a special player hoping to produce an extra-special final season for the Hilltoppers.
