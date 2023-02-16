It’s been a streaky season, to say the least, for the perplexing Western Kentucky men’s basketball team.
The Hilltoppers opened 8-1, lost five straight games, won three straight, lost five straight again, and have again won three straight entering a critical, perhaps season-defining two-game road trip, which includes tonight’s battle at Charlotte and Saturday’s visit to Rice.
WKU has climbed 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Conference USA, and the Hilltoppers need to win each of these games to make the case that they are truly beginning to turn the corner and become the powerhouse-type outfit they were predicted to be at the outset of what has largely been an underachieving campaign.
There are subtle signs, however, that Western may be about to break through.
Last Thursday night in E.A Diddle Arena, the Hilltoppers were good enough to build a 16-point lead against “Hundred Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee, arguably the most talented top-to-bottom team in C-USA.
True, WKU was mediocre enough to squander every bit of that lead and then some — falling behind by a point with less than four minutes to play — but the Tops proved tough enough to regroup on the fly and eventually pull out a momentum-building 93-89 victory.
Earlier in the season, Western would have likely folded, even in Diddle. Not this time.
“We showed some toughness there, some true grit at the end,” said point guard Dayvion McKnight, who poured in a game-best 33 points. “One thing we’ve done throughout the season is stay together. We’ve faced some adversity, but we’ve held on to the rope, and we’ve continued to grow as a team.
“Despite it all, we’ve never given up on the fight, and this group never will. We understand how much talent we have here — that’s never been a question.”
What has been a question is consistency when it comes to effort, energy and performance, but the Hilltoppers appeared to be more dialed in during this latest three-game win streak.
The relentless McKnight has been the one tried-and-true WKU warrior throughout, but others are now stepping to the forefront.
Dantaie Allen, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard who transferred from Kentucky, has flourished with extended minutes during the streak — making the most of his opportunity to play following the season-ending knee injury suffered by 3-point specialist Luke Frampton. Allen has made 13 shots from 3-point land and is averaging 19.7 points per game.
Also playing with more energy and efficiency against MTSU were 7-5 center Jamarion Sharp, who produced 11 rebounds, five rebounds and five blocks; 6-8 guard Emmanuel Akot (13 points, four assists, three steals); iron-willed 6-8 forward Jairus Hamilton (nine points, six rebounds); and quick-jumping 6-7 forward Tyrone Marshall (six points, two rebounds in only nine minutes).
Down the stretch, the Hilltoppers will need much more from mercurial 6-2 combo guard Jordan Rawls, 6-11 swingman Fallou Diagne and 6-3 shooting guard Khristian Lander, an Indiana transfer whose minutes have sharply diminished as of late.
But first things first.
Winning at Charlotte and Rice would be significant steps in the right direction, considering the Hilltoppers inexplicably lost to both teams in Diddle Arena. Rice beat Western 81-78 on Dec. 29, and Charlotte won 75-71 on Jan. 21. But this is February, and WKU clearly owes the Owls and 49ers a little payback on the road.
After this, Western will return home for games against Louisiana Tech (Feb. 23) and preseason conference favorite UAB (Feb. 25). Then, the Hilltoppers embark on a two-game road swing in the Lone Star state for battles with UTEP (March 2) and North Texas (March 4). And, that’s it for the regular season — the next stop will be the C-USA Tournament, which begins March 8 in Frisco, Texas.
The scoreboard clock is beginning to run out on the 2022-23 college basketball season, and the time is now for Western to play to its potential, to finally shine — when it matters most.
