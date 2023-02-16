It’s been a streaky season, to say the least, for the perplexing Western Kentucky men’s basketball team.

The Hilltoppers opened 8-1, lost five straight games, won three straight, lost five straight again, and have again won three straight entering a critical, perhaps season-defining two-game road trip, which includes tonight’s battle at Charlotte and Saturday’s visit to Rice.

