The football coaches and players at Western Kentucky have reached that inevitable late-in-the-summer point where they’re ready to face an opponent other than themselves, and the opportunity to do just that arrives on Saturday when the Hilltoppers host South Florida in Houchens/Smith Stadium.

Earlier this week, fifth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton expressed his eagerness to get underway what promises to be an intriguing season for his team, the preseason choice to win the Conference USA championship.

