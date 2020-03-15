By JIM PICKENS
Like every other collegiate basketball team with championship aspirations, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were disappointed when, first, the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas was canceled, and a short time later the NCAA Tournament followed suit on a never-to-be-forgotten Thursday.
With the suddenness of a Josh Anderson slam dunk — due to heightened national and global concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic — it was all over.
“We’re disappointed for our players, particularly our seniors, our fans, anybody involved,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said, “but at the same time we absolutely understand why this was done.
“This is something that’s much bigger than athletics at this time, and I think decisions were made in the best interests of our student-athletes.”
Had the Hilltoppers managed to win three games in the C-USA Tournament and claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, they had a chance to be one of those feel-good underdog stories of March Madness.
No starter was over 6-foot-6 after the team lost its All-American candidate, 6-11 sophomore center Charles Bassey, to a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 7. Three days later, the NCAA denied WKU’s appeal for a waiver that would provide immediate eligibility to Lipscomb senior transfer point guard Kenny Cooper. As a result, the Hilltoppers achieved what they did with essentially a tightly woven six-player rotation.
Through it all, severely undermanned and undersized Western persevered with the heart of a champion, finishing 20-10 to notch the program’s 46th 20-victory season (seventh nationally all time), placing second to North Texas in the regular season standings, and establishing itself as an under-the-radar postseason threat.
“We came here for one reason,” Stansbury said, alluding to Frisco and winning the C-USA Tournament. “We all know where our team was at, what our team did, and what our team was capable of doing — from a basketball perspective, that’s the tough thing about this.
“This team was very special. Nothing’s ever promised or guaranteed over three games, of course, but I think anyone who watched us play knows that we had a real chance (to win it.)”
Junior shooting guard Taveion Hollingsworth was a first-team All-C-USA selection, averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 35 minutes per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 84% from the foul line. The former Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Dunbar High School in Lexington averaged 23.8 points in the team’s final six games of the season.
Senior Jared Savage, a third-team all-conference selection, was named to the C-USA All-Defensive team after averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. The Bowling Green native tied for fifth in the league in both rebounding and blocks.
Also named to the All-C-USA third team was 6-5 junior power forward Carson Williams, who did remarkable work against much taller players throughout the season, when the injury to Bassey forced him to be an undersized pivot man. Williams averaged 14 points and 6.6 rebounds, shooting 56% from the field.
Point guard Jordan Rawls was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team after averaging 7.9 points and 2.2 assists.
Remarkably, the Hilltoppers finished the season with five players averaging double figures in scoring — including high-leaping 6-6 guard Anderson and 6-3 graduate guard Camron Justice, each of whom finished at 10.1 ppg.
Worth noting, Bassey was averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game at the time of his injury.
“This team never quit, never surrendered, and everyone should be proud of them for that — I know I am,” Stansbury said. “With all the adversity we went through, it would have easy to make excuses, but this group wasn’t like that. They pulled together and became stronger through the adversity.”
And ultimately, like so many other teams, the Hilltoppers were left to wonder what might have been.
