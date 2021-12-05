BOWLING GREEN — A sharp-shooting Eastern Kentucky basketball team rolled into E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday night in search of the program’s first road win over age-old rival Western Kentucky since Feb. 6, 1978.
The Colonels didn’t get it.
Despite making 18 shots from 3-point land and facing a Hilltopper team that was short two starters, EKU watched WKU rally down the stretch for a riveting 85-80 victory before a revved-up crowd of 6,001.
“This is a really good Eastern Kentucky team we beat tonight — they’re going to be a tough out for anyone on their schedule,” said WKU coach Rick Stansbury, whose team won its fourth consecutive game. “We were pretty thin out there, playing without two starters, but everybody who played for us tonight stepped up and did a great job.
“Our team deserves a lot of credit — we did what we needed to do to win a tough game against a quality basketball team.”
Eastern — a new member of the Atlantic Sun Conference — made five 3-pointers in a six-minute stretch to turn an eight-point deficit into a 74-71 lead following a corner 3 from Jannson Williams with 4:14 to play.
Keyed by point guard Dayvion McKnight, Western (5-3) scored six of the next seven points, securing a 77-75 lead on a dunk by 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp at the three-minute mark.
The Colonels tied it on a layup by Michael Moreno at 2:08, but a reverse layup by Cam Justice pushed Western in front for good with 1:42 to play. Over the final 1:01, Justice went 4-of-4 from the foul stripe and teammate Sherman Brashear was 2-of-2 to help seal the deal. In the first half, Eastern jumped out to an early 12-5 lead, thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Cooper Robb.
WKU responded with a 15-6 spurt and pushed in front 22-18 on a putback by Sharp at 13:12.
The Colonels (5-4) answered with a run of their own, scoring 14 of the next 19 points, and seized a 32-27 advantage on a 3-pointer by Robb at 6:30.
But the Hilltoppers got five points from McKnight in a half-closing 12-6 spurt that left Western with a 39-38 edge at intermission.
Western placed five players in the double-digit scoring column, led by McKnight’s game-best 22 points. Justice scored 18 points and dished six assists, and Sharp produced 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, with both Brashear and Luke Frampton adding 13 points.
WKU was without fifth-year senior swingman Josh Anderson (COVID-19 protocol) and senior forward Jairus Hamilton (back injury).
The Hilltoppers shot 52% from the floor, made 20-of-26 free throws (77%), and narrowly won the rebounding battle, 38-37.
“We’re coming together as a team, you can feel it out there,” McKnight said. “We’re playing hard, we’re playing pretty well, and we’re continuing to improve every time we step on the floor.”
Eastern was led by Robb, who drilled seven 3-pointers on the way to 21 points. Moreno and Devontae Blanton each scored 14 points, Braxton Beverly scored 11, and Williams added 10. Blanton paced the Colonels with 10 rebounds. EKU went 18-of-51 from beyond the arc (35%) — attempting only 20 shots from 2-point range. The Hilltoppers now lead the all-time series versus Eastern, 115-44, winning for the 17th time in the last 18 meetings.
Western returns to action at Diddle Arena on Wednesday, hosting Buffalo.
