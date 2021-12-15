BOWLING GREEN — Western Kentucky tuned up nicely for Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup with visiting in-state rival Louisville.
On Tuesday evening — less than four nights since the Bowling Green community endured a devastating and fatal tornado — the Hilltoppers were all business in a thorough 90-52 rout of NCAA Division III Centre College in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (7-4) has now won six of its last seven games since starting 1-3.
The Hilltoppers were led by Dayvion McKnight, who scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 10 assists to become just the fourth player in program history to record a triple-double.
“It feels great,” said McKnight, a 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard and former Mr. Basketball out of Collins High School. “To now be a part of WKU’s great history in basketball is unreal to me — I just played my game and the numbers were there for me at the end.
“More than all that, I was impressed with the way we came out as a team. We were energetic, enthusiastic, and we got the job done the way we were supposed to in this game.”
It was over before many fans found their way to their seats, as Western zipped to leads of 13-0 and 28-2 inside the first 10 minutes — scoring virtually at will as the undersized, cold-shooting Colonels fell into a desperate first-half deficit.
The Hilltoppers settled for a 48-16 advantage at intermission, holding the visitors from Danville to 20% from the field (7-of-25), including 19% from 3-point range (4-of-21). Conversely, Western shot 51% from the floor, making 7-of-18 shots from beyond the arc (39%).
“We came out of the locker room with great focus, determination and togetherness,” said WKU head coach Rick Stansbury, who canceled practice on Monday so his team could help with clean-up efforts in the storm-ravaged community. “I was really impressed with the way were locked in right from the beginning.
“We had zero letdown after beating Ole Miss (71-48 on Saturday in Atlanta), which was also very impressive to see from our basketball team.”
It was more of the same in the second half, with WKU building its lead to 46 points (88-42) after a breakaway layup by Camron Justice with 3:22 to play.
In addition to McKnight’s all-around production, the Hilltoppers got 17 points and a game-best 11 rebounds from 6-8, 230-pound senior power forward Jairus Hamilton, a game-high 18 points from 6-6 senior swingman Josh Anderson, 10 points and six assists from Justice, a 6-3 graduate guard, and six blocked shots from 7-5 junior center Jamarion Sharp.
For the game, Western shot 50% from the field and made 7-of-8 free throws (88%). The Hilltoppers also produced 23 assists and turned the ball over only six times.
Centre (4-5) — which did not feature a double-digit scorer — shot just 28% from the floor and was victimized by 18 turnovers.
- Western Kentucky University offered free admission to Tuesday’s game for all affected by the weekend tornado event that decimated parts of Bowling Green and Warren County, killing at least 15 people.
WKU also offered free parking, as well as a free hot dog, chips and a drink at the concession stands to those affected.
In addition, WKU Athletics accepted donations to the Warren County Public Schools Synergy Relief Fund, as well as gift cards to grocery stores, gas stations and local restaurants, in addition to general Visa gift cards.
Western also plans to have giving and support opportunities during Saturday’s home game against U of L.
W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52
CENTRE (0-1)
Gerald 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 4-14 0-2 8, Baughman 3-12 0-1 8, J.Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 1-10 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Ring 1-6 0-0 3, Banks 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Knochelmann 0-2 0-0 0, Blair 0-1 0-0 0, Wooldridge 2-2 0-0 6, Bush 1-2 1-2 4, N’Dia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-71 1-5 52.
W. KENTUCKY (7-4)
Hamilton 8-14 1-2 17, Sharp 2-4 2-2 6, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, Justice 4-9 0-0 10, McKnight 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 8-11 2-2 18, Brashear 2-6 0-0 5, Stansbury 0-2 0-0 0, Butz 3-6 0-0 6, Cozart 3-3 2-2 8, Conrad 0-1 0-0 0, Olden 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-76 7-8 90.
Halftime_W. Kentucky 48-18. 3-Point Goals_Centre 11-42 (Wooldridge 2-2, Banks 2-3, Baughman 2-9, Bush 1-2, Moore 1-3, Gerald 1-4, Ring 1-5, J.Williams 1-5, Blair 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Smith 0-6), W. Kentucky 7-30 (Frampton 3-9, Justice 2-6, McKnight 1-1, Brashear 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Hamilton 0-2, Stansbury 0-2, Olden 0-3). Rebounds_Centre 37 (Smith, Moore 8), W. Kentucky 45 (Hamilton 11). Assists_Centre 12 (Baughman 4), W. Kentucky 23 (McKnight 10). Total Fouls_Centre 11, W. Kentucky 11. A_3,240 (7,326).
