Near the end of Western Kentucky’s regular-season finale against Florida International in Miami on Saturday night, Hilltoppers junior power forward Carson Williams was on a stationary bike on the sidelines, and senior swingman Jared Savage had one shoe on and one shoe off as he nursed a tender foot.
Just a typical scene in the day of the life of the MASH unit otherwise known as WKU basketball, which mustered up enough gumption to survive the Panthers in a high-scoring 91-85 affair that clinched the No. 2 seed for the Toppers in this week’s Conference USA Tournament in Fresco, Texas.
Oh, what might have been.
Six days earlier in Denton, Texas, the Hilltoppers had their best player, junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth, at the foul line for two shots with 5.6 seconds to go in a tie game against front-running North Texas. Inexplicably, Hollingsworth missed both shots, and the Mean Green went on to win 78-72 in overtime to capture their first conference title in more than 30 years.
So, instead of going to Miami to secure the C-USA title, the undermanned, undersized Hilltoppers were playing for second place — and, that they won under such circumstances, underscored the tenacity of a tight-knit, off-the-national-radar squad that remains very capable, very dangerous in the postseason.
“Everybody knows what we just came off of,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “For this team to get themselves back up off the mat, go on the road — a championship wasn’t at stake tonight, but we knew this. We’re still playing for second place in the league, we’re still playing for a 20-win season, but most importantly, as long as they keep score, you play to compete — this team plays to compete.”
And, typically, considering the team’s woefully short rotation, everyone contributed — six players reaching double figures in scoring.
Hollingsworth flushed last Sunday’s heartbreak by scoring 21 points and dishing four assists, Williams, banged, battered and bruised as the team’s undersized pivot presence, went for a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate guard Camron Justice scored 15 points, including seven in a row after FIU had trimmed Western’s lead to 74-73 with 6:54 remaining.
Freshman point guard Jordan Rawls shook himself free of a late-season scoring funk with 14 points, Savage tallied 11, and junior guard Josh Anderson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Hilltoppers — who for the 46th time reached 20 victories (seventh nationally all time) — now take momentum to the Lone Star State, where they will play Wednesday’s UAB-UTSA winner in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“All week, it was kind of a bounce-back game for us,” Justice said, following the win over FIU. “We just wanted to come down here and do what we needed to do, get our confidence back up and get to Frisco the best way possible.”
Against FIU, Western (20-10, 13-5 C-USA) shot 66% from the field in the first half and shot 94% from the free-throw line (16-of-17) in the second half.
With this uncommonly resilient team, whatever it takes, right?
“I feel like this builds everybody’s confidence,” Hollingsworth said. “Everybody’s scoring, everybody feels good, so this should be a big confidence boost heading into the postseason.”
And, the postseason has proved bittersweet for WKU under Stansbury.
Two years ago, the Hilltoppers reached the C-USA Tournament championship game, only to be undone by the long-range shooting of Marshall’s Jon Elmore in a crushing 67-66 defeat. That WKU team (27-11) rallied to win three games in the NIT, however, before being eliminated in the semifinals by Utah at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Last season, despite the presence of 6-11 center Charles Bassey — the first official 5-star recruit in program history — the Hilltoppers were inconsistent throughout, but again managed to reach the C-USA Tournament finals, where they lost 62-56 to Old Dominion, coached by former Apollo High School star Jeff Jones.
This season, WKU has clearly overachieved, considering the sublimely talented Bassey was lost to a season-ending leg injury in a home victory over Arkansas on Dec. 7.
Despite it all, the Tops find themselves three wins away from their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
Does this shorthanded outfit have what it takes to win three games in three days with everything on the line? Is third time the charm for Stansbury and WKU?
We’ll know by week’s end.
