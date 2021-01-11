The Western Kentucky basketball program is four games into its reconfigured-for-COVID Conference USA basketball schedule, which often features back-to-back games in one city.

The Hilltoppers split a pair of games at Charlotte and they split a pair against Louisiana Tech in Bowling Green. WKU could have won all four and it could have lost all four, but one thing has clearly emerged — the Tops aren’t dominating anybody.

This is concerning.

Featuring the return of 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey, Western was the consensus preseason choice to win the C-USA title, and, while the Hilltoppers may yet emerge as champions, the struggle at the moment is very real.

Bassey has been tremendous, even though Western’s inability to get him the basketball on a regular basis remains inconsistent. The junior out of Lagos, Nigeria has played with more purpose and enthusiasm than in previous seasons and he’s had long stretches of dominance at both ends of the court.

Bassey, who averages a team-best 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game, will very likely be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Nonetheless, WKU remains a team that has difficulty putting opponents away. The Hilltoppers are spotty, at best, from 3-point range (31%), commit too many careless turnovers, at times don’t play with “the edge” head coach Rick Stansbury constantly seeks, and are woefully marginalized defensively when Bassey is not on the floor.

WKU was counting heavily on Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper to run the show out front, but Cooper’s lack of production (19% shooting) has cost him his starting job, with Dayvion McKnight now in place as the primary floor leader. McKnight is going to be very good, but the Tops are asking a lot from a true freshman to play the point.

Senior Carson Williams, the bullish 6-foot-5 interior presence, had a big junior season when he was moved to the 5 spot following Bassey’s season-ending leg injury in December 2019, but Williams hasn’t been the same player at power forward. Only recently has he exhibited flashes of what he did for this team last season, and his overall numbers are way down.

Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth (14.8 ppg), who recently became the program’s career leader in minutes played, is still a force with his sublime mid-range game, and senior swingman Josh Anderson (9.8 ppg), who recently became the 51st player in program history to score 1,000 career points, remains a human highlight film on occasion with his ferocious dunks.

But something’s missing.

Off the bench, sophomore guard Jordan Rawls and junior guard Luke Frampton, the 3-point shooting specialist who transferred from Davidson, have had their moments, just not nearly enough of them. And, Western has gotten very little production from junior forward Kevin Osawe, sophomore forward Isaiah Cozart, and freshman guard Kylen Milton.

So, the Hilltoppers are 9-4 overall and 2-2 in C-USA heading into their next conference series with rival Marshall, which includes a Friday game in Bowling Green and a Sunday game in Huntington, West Virginia.

We’ll know a lot more about the direction this puzzling WKU team is headed the following Monday.