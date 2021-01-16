BOWLING GREEN — Marshall had no answer for Western Kentucky’s duo of Charles Bassey and Josh Anderson on Friday.
Bassey produced 21 points, a career-high 19 rebounds and five blocks, and Anderson added a game-best 22 points as the Hilltoppers turned back the rival Thundering Herd 81-73 in a Conference USA game in E.A. Diddle Arena.
“The difference in the game came down to two areas, our ability to rebound the basketball and our ability to get to the foul line and make our shots,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Those two areas offset another area we need to improve on and that’s turnovers. We made 20 and that’s too many.
“Other than that, though, I thought we were pretty efficient in this one.”
A 6-0 run left WKU (10-4, 3-2 C-USA) with a 60-49 lead with 12:35 to play, but Jannson Williams hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 10-0 run that drew Marshall within 60-59 at the 10-minute mark.
But Western responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Luke Frampton and Kenny Cooper, and Bassey added a 3 to cap an 11-4 spurt that pushed the Hilltoppers in front 71-63 with just under secen minutes remaining.
The Herd pulled within 75-70 on a deep triple by Williams at the four-minute mark, but a putback by Bassey and a 17-footer by Anderson at 1:57 sealed matters for the Hilltoppers.
Marshall started strong in the first half, getting four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes and taking an 18-14 lead on a steal and layup by Jarrod West at the midway point.
Western, however, got 3s from Kevin Osawe and Frampton in a 16-2 spurt that pushed the Hilltoppers in front 30-20 after a floater in the lane by Taveion Hollingsworth at 6:35.
The Thundering Herd responded with a quick 7-0 spurt before Anderson took over — scoring nine points in a 10-3 run that extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to 40-30 with just over two minutes left in the half.
Western extended its lead to 14 points inside the final minute, but Marshall got an 18-footer from Andrew Taylor just before the horn to cut the Tops’ halftime advantage to 46-34.
Bassey produced 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in the first 20 minutes, helping WKU to a massive 29-13 margin on the boards. Anderson led all scorers at the break with 12 points.
“Charles and Josh were tremendous throughout the game,” Stansbury said. “They got the job done for us the entire game.”
For the game, Western shot 48% from the floor, made 6-of-16 from deep for 38%, and drained 19-of-21 foul shots for a sizzling 91%.
Williams scored 19 points and made 5-of-7 from distance to pace Marshall (7-3, 1-2), which also got 17 points from Taeveon Kinsey.
The Hilltoppers finished with a 46-29 rebounding advantage, garnering 14 off the offensive glass.
Western’s series with Marshall continues at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Huntington, West Virginia.
