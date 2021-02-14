BOWLING GREEN — The train that the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hope will carry them all the way to the NCAA Tournament ran unabated through venerable E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday.
Surging WKU got big games from a variety of sources and was never seriously threatened in an 89-66 rout of visiting Rice.
The result stretched the Hilltoppers’ winning streak to six games and improved them to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in Conference USA.
“Our guys came out and got the early lead and we just took it from there,” said Western head coach Rick Stansbury, whose club never trailed. “We were really efficient shooting the ball and sharing the ball.
“Also, we did a very good job defensively against a Rice team that can really score the basketball.”
Trailing 15 at halftime, Rice (12-10, 6-8 C-USA) made a strong run early in the second half to climb back into contention.
Cameron Sheffield hit a pair of 3-pointers and Quincy Olivari added another in a 14-7 run that pulled the Owls within 52-42 at 14:33.
But Luke Frampton answered with consecutive 3-pointers to ignite a torrid 19-3 burst that put the game away. Frampton added another 3 in the run, which also included triples from Carson Williams and Jordan Rawls.
Rice pulled within 75-60 on a 3 by Olivari at 5:33, but Western responded by scoring nine of the next 11 points.
Western dominated the first half behind 6-foot-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey, who scored 13 points, and freshman point guard Dayvion McKnight, who scored eight points and dished six assists.
The Hilltoppers broke from the gate fast, scoring 10 of the game’s first 13 points.
Rice pulled within 14-12 on a tip-in by center Max Fielder, but WKU responded behind McKnight, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a driving layup in a 15-5 run that pushed the Toppers in front 27-19 at the 8:33 mark.
The Owls drew within 34-28 on a basket by Fielder with just under four minutes remaining in the half, but Western got a dunk and a deep 3-pointer from Bassey in a 9-0 closing run that left the Hilltoppers with a 43-28 lead at intermission.
The Hilltoppers shot 55% from the field in the first half, including 47% from distance (7-of-15).
Bassey led all scorers with 21 points and WKU also got 16 points from Taveion Hollingsworth, 15 from Frampton, and 14 points and seven rebounds from Williams.
McKnight finished with seven assists and no turnovers.
For the game, WKU shot 57% from the floor, 50% from distance (14-of-28), and Stansbury emptied the bench over the final five minutes.
The Hilltoppers finished with 24 assists on 35 made baskets and won the rebounding battle, 33-31.
“It was a team effort all the way,” Stansbury said. “Our guys really played well.”
Olivari scored 14 points to pace Rice, which shot 41% from the floor, including 28% from 3-point land (9-of-32).
WKU is scheduled to return to action on Friday at North Texas.
