BOWLING GREEN — The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are beginning to find their rhythm.
Getting contributions from a variety of sources, WKU won its third consecutive game on Saturday night, turning back Florida International 70-59 before a loud, enthusiastic crowd in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Rejuvenated Western, coming off Wednesday’s 80-78 upset victory at UAB, is now 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Conference USA heading into Monday night’s home showdown with league-leading Florida Atlantic.
“Sometimes you just have to find a way to win and I thought that’s what we did tonight,” WKU associate head coach Phil Cunningham said. “FIU came in here playing very well and we knew we would have to battle to win this game.
“We found a way to break through and pull out a tough victory, a victory we really needed heading into Monday night.”
After garnering a six-point halftime lead, the Toppers were still in control after a driving layup by Dayvion McKnight made it 42-34 at 16:53.
But FIU (8-9, 2-4) went on a 12-0 run over the next seven minutes — shooting in front 46-42 on a dunk by Mohamed Sanogo.
A 3-pointer by Jairus Hamilton snapped Western’s scoring drought with 10 minutes to play, but the Panthers still led 50-49 following an 18-footer by Nick Guadarrama with just over seven minutes remaining. The Hilltoppers, however, would not be denied.
Another driving layup by McKnight ignited a 9-0 burst that was capped by Luke Frampton’s two free throws, which left the hosts with a 58-50 lead at 5:54.
FIU got consecutive layups from Arturo Dean over the next minute to pull within four, but WKU answered with a another 9-0 run that put the contest on ice. Jairus Hamilton’s corner 3-pointer at 1:41 built the Hilltoppers’ advantage to 67-54, and the Panthers never got closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“After their big run, we ramped up our energy and intensity — we responded the right way,” Hamilton said. “The crowd was key during that stretch, for sure. It got loud in here and our fans really helped carry us home.
“We’ve got a bunch of warriors on this team and I think we’ve improved our mindset over the past three games. This is a talented team and we’re getting better each time out.”
FIU hung tough with the Hilltoppers for most of the first half.
Sanogo’s 12-footer pushed the Panthers in front 22-18 with just over 10 minutes remaining, but Western got five points from Hamilton in a 7-0 burst that provided the Hilltoppers a 26-22 advantage at the six-minute mark.
Dean answered for FIU with a deep 3-pointer, but WKU, spurred by reserves Tyrone Marshall and Jordan Rawls, scored nine of the final 13 points of the half to secure a 35-29 lead at intermission.
McKnight led a balanced WKU attack with 14 points, adding four assists and two steals. Hamilton produced 12 points and seven rebounds, Rawls scored 11, Frampton scored 10, and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp added a game-best 10 rebounds and three blocks. Marshall had six rebounds and four blocks.
Western’s bench came through big again, outscoring FIU’s reserves by a 21-4 margin; after outscoring UAB’s bench, 33-11.
“We’re a next-man-up group right now,” said Cunningham, whose team was without the services of starting forward Emmuanel Akot (hand injury). “Our main theme all night was to keep playing hard the whole game, and I thought that paid off for us when (FIU) got tired in the second half.”
WKU shot 47% for the game, including 45% from long distance (9-of-20). The Hilltoppers also made 15-of-19 free throws (79%) and outrebounded the Panthers, 39-33 — helping offset 19 turnovers.
Florida International got a game-best 18 points from Dean, with Guadarrama and Sanogo adding 10 points each.
Western limited FIU to 36% shooting, including 26% from 3-point range (6-of-23).
