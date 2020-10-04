Western Kentucky opened Conference USA play with a 20-17 college football victory over arch-rival Middle Tennessee on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Hilltoppers have now won five of the last six games in the ‘100 Miles of Hate’ series that began in 1914.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “We had players step up in a big way to get this win down here, and this is going to provide momentum for us moving forward.
“It was a great team win. The offense had some special moments and our defense was really outstanding, holding a very good MTSU offense to only 17 points on their home field.”
Leading 13-10, WKU (1-2, 1-0 C-USA) sealed the deal when Tyrell Pigrome connected with tight end Joshua Simon for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 6:39 to play.
The Blue Raiders (0-4, 0-2) pulled within three on Asher O’Hara’s 2-yard TD pass to CJ Windham with just under four minutes to play, but MTSU never got the ball back down the stretch.
The Hilltoppers also got a 6-yard scoring pass from Pigrome to Xavier Lane, as well as field goals of 47 and 52 yards from Brayden Narveson.
Pigrome was 21-of-36 through the air for 188 yards and two TDs, while also rushing for 55 yards on 16 carries.
Western Kentucky returns to action on Saturday when they host another league rival, Marshall, for a 6:30 p.m. homecoming contest.
W. Kentucky 20, Middle Tennessee 17
W. Kentucky 0 10 3 7 — 20
Middle Tennessee 0 10 0 7 — 17
Second Quarter
WKY—FG Narveson 47, 14:09.
MTS—O’Hara 1 run (Holt kick), 7:51.
MTS—FG Holt 44, 2:59.
WKY—X.Lane 6 pass from Pigrome (Narveson kick), :21.
Third Quarter
WKY—FG Narveson 53, 3:26.
Fourth Quarter
WKY—Simon 11 pass from Pigrome (Narveson kick), 6:04.
MTS—Windham 2 pass from O’Hara (Holt kick), 2:07.
A—6,500.
WKY MTS
First downs 21 18
Rushes-yards 38-138 33-102
Passing 188 217
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-0 23-33-0
Return Yards 1 10
Punts-Avg. 4-40.2 5-43.8
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 6-47
Time of Possession 31:35 28:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing–W. Kentucky, Pigrome 16-55, C.Jones 9-40, Moses 5-36, G.Walker 5-15, (Team) 3-(minus 8). Middle Tennessee, O’Hara 25-98, Mobley 6-10, McDonald 2-(minus 6).
Passing–W. Kentucky, Pigrome 21-36-0-188. Middle Tennessee, O’Hara 23-33-0-217.
Receiving–W. Kentucky, X.Lane 7-73, Wade 7-66, Simon 4-33, Mi.Tinsley 2-10, D.Smith 1-6. Middle Tennessee, Pierce 9-65, Ali 4-62, Windham 3-18, J.Thompson 2-25, Marshall 2-12, Mobley 1-16, McDonald 1-16, England-Chisolm 1-3.
Missed Field Goals–None.
