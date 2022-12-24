This is how you put the finishing touches on a successful college football season.
The revved up Western Kentucky Hilltoppers showed up and showed out in the iconic Caesars Superdome on Wednesday night, before a national audience via ESPN, firing on all cylinders and pummeling shell-shocked South Alabama 44-23 in the R +L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
It was, as Muhammad Ali was fond of saying before his fights, “No contest!”
The Tops made it look easy in The Big Easy against a 10-win Jaguars outfit whose only previous losses this fall had been to UCLA by a point and to Sun Belt Conference champion Troy by four points. WKU is now 6-3 all time in FBS bowl games and moves to 21-5 in games played during November and December since the arrival of fourth-year head coach Tyson Helton.
South Alabama was a 4 1/2-point favorite in Las Vegas, but you’d never have figured it after watching what transpired on a decidedly lopsided field of play.
Western’s electric, warp-speed offense racked up New Orleans Bowl records of 677 total yards and 522 passing yards in one of the most dominating performances in program history — marking three bowl victories in four tries under Helton, who, along with his outstanding assistants, put together a brilliant game plan that the laser-focused Hilltoppers executed to near perfection.
The stunning performance was orchestrated by quarterback Austin Reed, who passed for 497 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his season totals to an eye-popping 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. Reed briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal before deciding to return to WKU for the bowl game, as well as the 2023 season.
“Tonight was a perfect example of why I chose to come back and what’s going to happen here next year,” said Reed, the game’s Most Valuable Player and Conference USA’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year.
At this point, you might as well call the Hilltopper program Quarterback U. Former Western signal-callers Mike White (New York Jets) and Bailey Zappe (New England Patriots) have each delivered eye-catching performances as NFL starters this season, and it’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, to keep a high-level slinger like Reed out of the league, as well.
“He played his most complete game tonight,” Helton said of Reed, a fearless, cannon-armed 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, who in 2019 led West Florida to the NCAA Division II national championship. “Elite players, when they’re put on a platform, they show up.”
Oh, Reed showed up all right, but so did the rest of the Hilltoppers, who had the dumbfounded Jaguars reeling from the opening kickoff onward.
Three Hilltopper receivers — Dalvin Smith (145 yards, TD), Jaylen Hall (138, TD) and Malachi Corley (114, 2 TDs) — surpassed the century mark in receiving yards. Tight end Joey Beljan also reeled in a scoring pass from Reed, and Smith, on an exceptionally well-designed trick play, tossed a TD pass to Hall — recalling the days when Smith was a part-time quarterback at Glasgow High School.
Place-kicker Cory Munson, subbing for injured Brayden Narveson, also delivered; making his final three field goal attempts after missing his first one. You remember Munson, right? As a freshman, he drilled a 52-yarder as time expired to lift WKU over Western Michigan 23-20 in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas — Helton’s first season as Hilltopper head coach.
WKU (9-5), which led by a resounding 31-3 at intermission after scoring a TD on the final play of the half, also showed up defensively.
The Hilltoppers intercepted two more passes and continue to lead the nation in takeaways. In addition, South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley, despite throwing for 360 yards, was hurried and harassed throughout, and was sacked four times by four different Toppers. Moreover, the Jags were limited to a mere 44 yards on the ground.
“Our defense really set the tone of the game early on, which allowed us to open up the offense,” said Helton, who notched his third nine-win season at the WKU helm. “It’s just a great win because we were sharp in all aspects of the game. It’s a team game, and this was a team win. It was the type of complete-game performance we’ve been looking to put together all season.
“When our offense is clicking like that it stresses the other team out. We applied that pressure to South Alabama where they felt like they had to get out of their game.
“Hey, our guys had their jaws set. They played with great energy and great determination and were rewarded with a big win on a big stage.”
A very special triumph guaranteed to leave the Hilltopper faithful yearning for more in 2023.
