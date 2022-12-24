This is how you put the finishing touches on a successful college football season.

The revved up Western Kentucky Hilltoppers showed up and showed out in the iconic Caesars Superdome on Wednesday night, before a national audience via ESPN, firing on all cylinders and pummeling shell-shocked South Alabama 44-23 in the R +L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

