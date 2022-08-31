Two players each scored two goals to lead Daviess County to a 5-0 girls soccer win over Owensboro High School.
Lily Hoagland and Kate McCain each scored two goals Tuesday night at Deer Park Field.
Hoagland opened the scoring for the Lady Panthers in the 13th minute. The sophomore also had a goal from about 12 yards out in the 36th minute for a 3-0 DC lead. Freshman Molly Floyd got a good shot from 10 yards for DC’s second goal in the 22nd minute.
McCain did her damage in the second half. The sophomore got free for a 1V1 chance and connected from 15 yards for a 4-0 lead in the 47th minute. McCain scored the last goal two minutes later after Reagan Chinn won possession.
“We did pretty good, we just needed to watch our offsides,” Hoagland said. “Offensively we need to possess it more, we need to play to feet. I think we’re doing good defensively, we’re working hard.”
The Lady Panthers are 7-3, 3-1 in the 9th District. The Lady Panthers took 30 shots.
“I thought we played well, our finishing is a little suspect,” DC coach David Sandifer said. “We need to do a better job of putting our shots on frame. Chandler (Worth) is a good keeper, she’s going to make saves on shots at her, but she made some good saves otherwise too. We had a couple of quality finishes, but we’ve got to do a better job of finishing.
“Our possession was pretty good. It was the last pass, or shot, that would go directly to the keeper or out of bounds for a goal kick that we broke down a little bit. We need a little better quality on our last ball, and a little better finishing. We’re getting better, we finally starting to get healthy. We’ll see if we can keep improving. We’ve got two games at Marshall County this weekend and we come back and play Catholic, we’ll see.”
Owensboro has had struggles with having enough players healthy. The Lady Devils are 2-4. OHS keeper Worth had 22 saves.
“Compared to our last three games we played much better,” OHS coach Michael Lovett said. “We haven’t been in a rhythm, we finally came out tonight and at least competed, and that’s a start. We didn’t back off offensively. One thing I try not to do is pack it in (on defense). We gave ourselves chances, which was honestly better than the first game we played them. That game the score was the same but we only had two shots, this game we had seven shots. Even five more shots is an improvement. We also had 16 dressed.”
