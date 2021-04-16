Bowling Green dominated the boys side of the 2nd Region Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.

The Purples won the team title with 525 points, while South Warren was second with 359 points.

Daviess County was fourth with 148 points, and Owensboro Catholic was fifth with 134. Apollo was seventh with 105 points. Ohio County (85) was eighth and Muhlenberg County (65) was ninth. Owensboro was 13th (49).

Cort Hobelmann from Owensboro Catholic was the third-ranked boy in the meet with 37 points. Hobelmann was All-Region as well.

Hobelmann won 50 freestyle in 21.67. The Catholic senior was second in the 100 backstroke (52.72).

“I’m happy won the 50 free, but I wanted the school record, and was .07 seconds away,” Hobelmann said. “I realized the mistake I made when I finished the race, I took an extra breath. I have state and I’m hoping to get the record there.

“This meet I was mainly focusing on that 50 free. In the backstroke I wanted to get that top two to get to state.”

First- and second-place finishers, along with those who qualify as provisionals, will advance to the KHSAA Semi-State on April 24 in Russellville.

Catholic was fourth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.93. Hobelmann, Benjamin Johnson, Jack Raymer and Clayton Lewis swam the relay.

Apollo was fifth in the 200 medley with Luke Mallot, Adam McCabe, Keaton Leigh and Ely Dych going 1:54.05.

Ohio County was sixth in the relay with Trey Schroader, JT Barnard, Aidan McLaughlin and Trevor Kobylinski going 2:00.54. Muhlenberg County was seventh with Cameron Johnson, Payton Crick, Chandler Phelps and Parker Yingling going 2:01.78.

Raymer was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.32). Mallot was sixth in 1:58.14. Daviess County’s Gabe Neves was ninth (2:02.82) and Ben Robinson was 10th (2:06.21).

McCabe was 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.67).

Trevor Church from Daviess County was fourth in the 50 freestyle (22.25). Sam Smith from DC was eighth (24.91).

Raymer was sixth in the 100 butterfly (56.50). Miller Bowman from Owensboro was eighth (1:00.03).

Church was fourth in the 100 freestyle (49.12).

Daviess County was third in the 400 freestyle relay with Neves, Smith, Robinson and Church going 3:36.62.

Apollo was fifth in the 400 with McCabe, Mallot, Leigh and Dych going 3:50.27.

Ohio County was sixth in the 400 relay with Barnard, Decker, Schroader and McLaughlin going 4:02.87.

Owensboro was seventh in the 400 relay with Bowman, Drew Johnson, Ethan Lippert and Jude Pickerill going 4:20.09.

DC was fourth in the 200 freestyle relay with Neves, Robinson, Church and Smith going 1:37.97. Muhlenberg County was 10th with Johnson, Phelps, Crick and Carter Knowles going 1:48.59.

Catholic was fifth in the 200 relay with Hobelmann, Lewis, Johnson and Raymer going 1:40.01.

Mallot was fifth in the 100 backstroke (58.10). Johnson was eighth (1:01.69). Schroader was 10th (1:04.23).

McCabe was ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.32). Robinson was 10th (1:12.42).

From Thursday night, Owensboro’s Georgia Warren won the diving with 295.60.

South Warren won the girls team championship with 503 points. Owensboro was fourth (170), Daviess County was fifth (138) and Muhlenberg County was sixth (128). Owensboro Catholic was 11th (67), Apollo was 12th (55) and Ohio County was 15th (14).

Abby Warren from Owensboro and Tanner Robards from Muhlenberg County were All-Region with 31 points each.