Cort Hobelmann from Owensboro Catholic was the top area finisher in the KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships.
Hobelmann was 15th in the 50-yard freestyle (22.43). Hobelmann was swimming at the Russell Springs site for the state meet on Saturday. There were also sites at Union College in Barbourville and Louisville.
Winners and placement were determined by timed finals from all three state meet sites.
Hobelmann was 20th in the 100 backstroke. Luke Mallot from Apollo was 32nd.
Apollo’s boys were 35th in the 200 medley relay. Trevor Church from Daviess County was 23rd in the 50 freestyle.
Daviess County was 30th in the boys 200 freestyle relay. Owensboro Catholic was 39th.
DC was 25th in the 200 freestyle relay. Apollo was 37th.
GIRLS
Abby Warren was from Owensboro 23rd in the 100 breaststroke.
Daviess County was 35th in the 200 medley relay. Owensboro was 37th. Muhlenberg County was 39th.
Ella Johnson was 38th in the 200 IM.
Tanner Robards from Muhlenberg County was 32nd in the 50 freestyle. Warren was 35th.
Robards was 30th in the 100 backstroke.
Mary Kate Hayden from Owensboro Catholic was 38th in the 500 freestyle.
Muhlenberg County was 33rd in the 200 freestyle relay. Owensboro was 36th.
