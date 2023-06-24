Hockey Heroes feature

Owensboro Rampage left winger Mac Barber looks for room during a hockey game last season at the Edge Ice Center.

 Submitted photo

The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association is promoting inclusivity as coaches, players and hockey enthusiasts host the inaugural Hockey Heroes event Saturday.

The event, which will kick off a new initiative to introduce the sport to Owensboro residents with special needs, will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Edge Ice Center.

