The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association is promoting inclusivity as coaches, players and hockey enthusiasts host the inaugural Hockey Heroes event Saturday.
The event, which will kick off a new initiative to introduce the sport to Owensboro residents with special needs, will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Edge Ice Center.
“Hockey Heroes is a program that combines two of my greatest loves,” said Shelley Barber, an OYHA board member who also works in pediatric occupational therapy. “This is a completely new program to our community that will provide great sensory experiences along with endurance and strength building.
“I’ve been a hockey mom for 14 years, so I love hockey. All the boys were involved with it and grew up playing hockey. And my second love is my job.”
The event will be for ages 4 and older, and no prior experience is needed.
“It’s an introduction to hockey for children with any kind of special needs,” Barber said. “Autism, cerebral palsy, physical deficits — it’s just a unique experience for kids who have always been told, ‘Oh, you can’t just do that.’ We’re going to open it up and show everybody that you can do it, and I think the kids will love it.”
The Tri-State Hockey Sled Dogs, a team from Evansville, is bringing sleds to teach the sit-down version of hockey that they play. Several OYHA coaches, past and present Owensboro Rampage players and skate trainers will be there to help, as well.
“Ice skating is not something that most people in our area grew up doing,” Barber said. “It’s not like baseball or softball that we grew up playing. This is something a lot of people aren’t comfortable with, so we want to help show kids that they can play even if they don’t know how to ice skate.
“These kids are going to get suited up. They’re going to feel what it’s like to wear the hockey gear, and they’re going to get a stick to play with and everything.”
So far, the early response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I’m super excited,” Barber said. “I think it’s going to be fantastic. I really did not expect as many people to be into this and asking questions. So many people have reached out and want to hear about it. It’s just unique.”
More opportunities are planned for the future, as well.
“This is an exciting time to be apart of Owensboro Youth Hockey Association,” said OYHA Vice President Chris Gendek. “Hockey Heroes is just the beginning for other programs we intend to announce in the future. Hockey and ice sports in general should be inclusive across all demographics.
“Shelley is a great asset to our board and spearheading inclusion in ice sports within the community and surrounding areas.”
When Barber looked into creating the program, she first looked to see if something similar was being offered nearby. Though Evansville and Indianapolis both have sled hockey teams, the closest opportunity for the general public was in Cincinnati.
“From everyone I talked to, we are the only ice rink in the state of Kentucky that’s offering this,” she said. “There aren’t a lot of ice rinks in Kentucky anyway, but we’re the only program like this anywhere near here.
“We love hockey, and we just want to share it with everyone we can.”
For more information or to register, visit owensborohockey.com or call Shelley Barber at 270-952-2944.
