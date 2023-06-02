LEXINGTON — Sam Holder was waiting on a changeup.
The Apollo High School sophomore left fielder got exactly what he was looking for, and delivered one of the Eagles’ biggest hits this postseason.
With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning, Holder cleared them with a line shot to left-center field with two outs. Apollo rode that momentum to a 3-0 victory over Beechwood on Thursday in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at Counter Clocks Park. The Eagles advance to play Lexington Catholic at 12:30 p.m. CST Saturday.
“I was expecting it and I saw it right there,” Holder said. “That was my chance and I took advantage of it. It felt amazing. It came in handy at the right time. It’s everything I’ve ever really wished for, and it happened.”
Eagles coach Brandon Dennis said it was Holder continuing a recent trend of solid hitting in the postseason.
Across the 9th District and 3rd Region tournaments over the past few weeks, Holder has collected eight base hits in 17 trips to the plate.
“I’ll say this: given the way that he’s been swinging the bat over the last three weeks or so, there aren’t many hitters in the state that I’d rather have in that situation,” Dennis said. “To drive in all three with a triple was unbelievable. That cushion made all the difference, really.”
Holder drove in sophomore Grayson Smith, junior Will Strode and senior Josh Mayes, turning what was a scoreless affair on its head.
Junior Noah Cook and Strode did the rest from there, with Cook retiring the side in order in the bottom of the sixth before running into some trouble in the seventh and turning the ball over to Strode.
More from this section
It was a gutsy call to bring in Strode, but he worked around a one-out walk and kept his pitch count to 18 — meaning he can start for Apollo in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon against the Knights, who were 6-3 winners over Raceland.
“That puts us in the position we wanted to be in and needed to be in,” Dennis said. “We were just hoping Noah could give us enough that we wouldn’t have to pitch Strode much.”
Cook did all he could for the Eagles (24-12), limiting the Tigers (27-9) to four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six-plus innings.
But after throwing 103 pitches on a hot, steamy afternoon, Dennis knew it was time to call on Strode. Cook, however, didn’t make it easy on his coach before the switch.
“I wanted to finish it, but it happened and we just had to deal with it,” he said. “Strode came in and finished the game for us, and we’re moving on.”
Apollo advanced while a lot of teams are sitting at home.
And while the Eagles didn’t find out their next opponent until late Thursday night, they are happy to still be playing this time of year.
“It feels amazing,” Holder said. “We’ve never been here before, and it’s just fun. We’re having a bunch of fun.”
