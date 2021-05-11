Western Kentucky senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth announced Monday that he will not use an extra fifth year of college eligibility and will begin his professional basketball career.
“First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that I love,” Hollingsworth said. “Without Him, nothing I’ve done would’ve been possible.
“Over the past four years, Bowling Green and Diddle Arena have become a second home for me. Each of you welcomed me since day one on campus and have supported me throughout my journey.”
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard will leave The Hill with his name all over the program’s record book.
Hollingsworth, who started every game of his college career and never missed a contest, set new WKU records for most minutes played in a career (4,525) and games started (131). He’s also ranked fifth on WKU’s all-time scoring list with 1,896 career points, as well as in the top 10 for career steals, free throws made, free throws attempted and free-throw percentage.
The Lexington native and father of two graduated earlier this month with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
