It was an interesting week for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who, but for a near-miracle finish against Old Dominion last Thursday, might be seeing the remainder of the 2019-20 college basketball season through a markedly cloudier lens.
WKU rallied from 12 points down in the final three-and-a-half minutes, and 6-foot-2 junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth put the team on his back in the final 38 seconds, scoring nine consecutive points to erase a six-point deficit and help the Hilltoppers stun the Monarchs 71-69 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
What did Hollingsworth do for an encore on Saturday? He matched his career-high with 30 points as Western outscored Charlotte 42-24 in the second half to pull away for an 80-63 conquest of the 49ers, who entered the contest undefeated in Conference USA.
Hollingsworth was rewarded for his gold-standard performances on Monday when, for the first time is his three-year career, he was selected C-USA Player of the Week. In last week’s victories, he averaged 26.5 points per game, shot 60% from the field, and was a perfect 21-of-21 from the foul stripe.
“He’s a special player,” WKU junior forward Carson Williams said of Hollingsworth, the 2017 Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient out of Dunbar High School in Lexington. “I’m happy to see him in his more natural role (at shooting guard). He seems to be more comfortable there and it’s showing up in his production — he’s doing it all for us.”
Hollingsworth’s significant resurgence (he’s averaged 22.5 points in his last four games) has helped Western improve to a solid 12-6 overall and 5-1 in C-USA entering this week’s quirky double-dip against Marshall — at Huntington, West Virginia on Wednesday, and in Bowling Green on Saturday.
On the fly, the Hilltoppers have discovered their identity out of necessity since losing 6-11 All-American candidate Charles Bassey for the season to a leg injury on Dec. 7.
WKU has picked up the tempo considerably at both ends of the court, attacking the basket with authority, getting to the foul line a lot, and, as the leading free-throw shooting team in the league, converting a lot.
The Hilltoppers’ half-court trap, spearheaded effectively by quick, rangy, high-jumping 6-6 junior guard Josh Anderson, is becoming increasingly unsettling and problematic for foes who have to contend with it.
It’s small ball, and, so far, it’s working.
All in all, these Toppers have evolved into an underdog, undersized, undeterred team that has become fun to watch and easy to pull for.
“We’re getting there,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “When you lose a player the caliber of Charles, it takes a while for everyone to figure out their roles moving forward. It requires you to switch some things around, do some things differently than you did when he was in there.
“We’re stretched mighty thin, of course, but I’ve been impressed by the way our guys have pulled together and responded to the challenge we’re facing. It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, and just about every player we’ve put out there has been productive, has added to, and we’re gaining confidence as we go.
“One thing we’ve learned about this bunch — no matter what, they’re not ever going to give up.”
True, this.
Just ask Old Dominion.
