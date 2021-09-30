Daviess County High School was well represented with low score area players in the 2nd Region girls and boys golf tournaments on Monday and Tuesday.
Holly Holton is a DC senior who shot 80 in the girls regional on Monday at Madisonville Country Club.
Grant Broughton is a DC freshman who shot 79 for second place individually in the boys regional Tuesday at Henderson Country Club.
Both will advance to their respective KHSAA State Golf Tournaments next week in Bowling Green.
Holton’s 80 was the low score among area players, including defending KHSAA girls state champion Macey Brown from Apollo. Holton was fourth overall.
Brown led a trio of Apollo players who qualified for the state tournament with an 81.
Kaitlyn Zieba from Madisonville-North Hopkins was the girls regional medalist with 75.
Broughton’s 79 was two strokes back of Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill, the boys regional medalist at 77.
For Holton, it was a welcome redemption from practice rounds at Madisonville that didn’t go well last weekend.
“We went to Madisonville Saturday and Sunday for practice rounds, she shot 90s both days, and we were a little worried,” DC girls golf coach Logan Clark said. “After Sunday we talked, it was just a bad day on the course. We talked before she started yesterday, and just told her ‘you know what to do, go out there and things will fall into place.’ ”
That’s certainly the way it worked on Monday.
“I think I played pretty decent. I’m happy with scoring 80,” Holton said Tuesday. “The weekend prior I had a lot of trouble at Madisonville, and my turn out on Monday ended up being a 10 stroke improvement. Can’t complain with that.
“My short game was definitely to my advantage on Monday. My long game isn’t as great as the other girls in the field but I make up for it by chipping it close enough to make some solid putts.”
“Her approach shots to the greens were awesome,” Clark said.
This will be Holton’s fourth trip to the state tournament. She made the cut for the second day as a junior, and Holton thinks as a senior she should be confident and relaxed going into the girls state tournament, which starts Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.
“Having that prior knowledge is such an advantage because that course plays very, very hard,” Holton said. “The greens alone can ruin your day if you don’t land the ball in just the right spot. I’ll be more prepared of what to expect and how to play it to my best ability. I will also be a lot more comfortable being there, calming any nervousness, because I know I’ve done it before and I can do it again. Last year I qualified for day two and I hope to do the same this year.”
Broughton was disappointed he didn’t make the state tournament field last year, and he had a bad feeling for a while on Tuesday coming to the finishing holes at Henderson CC.
“Last year I played so bad, I was expecting to get to state last year and it was a real disappointment when I didn’t,” Broughton said Tuesday at HCC. “This year I was coming up 18 thinking I might not make it again. It was good to see (when I did make it).”
DC coach Lars King watched Broughton through some of the back 9, then walked with the freshman player over his last few holes.
“Grant turned at even par, was in the leader group, had a really tough back nine, I walked with him on the last two, because as a freshman you don’t worry about him until you’ve got to worry about him,” King said. “I did, I went back just to help calm him down a little.
“He almost made eagle on 14, then he tripled on 15, but he held it in there. For a guy who’s 15 years old he really played well.
“He got off to a really rough start about four rounds in a row, (Tuesday) was the exact opposite. He plays really solid. If the putter is good, and it wasn’t, he’s the best player in the region. It just wasn’t there.”
Broughton said the short game would be a focal point of his practice sessions working up to the state tournament late next week at Bowling Green Country Club.
“Work on my putting, more chipping, my feel with the chipping and putting,” Broughton said. “I started off the season doing real well. It slowly started getting a little worse, my putter got a little worse, I wasn’t hitting my driver good at all. The KGCA I played really well. Out here I hit it OK.”
King is looking for a good showing out of Broughton and teammate Braden Whistle, who also made the state tournament as a DC individual.
“Grant is making second team All-State as a freshman,” King said. “If he can make a good showing at the state tournament he can be in that second team All-State and maybe make a name for himself early in his high school career.”
