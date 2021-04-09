Daviess County put on a power-hitting show in its softball game Thursday.
The Lady Panthers swatted four home runs in dropping Webster County 17-0 in three innings at DC’s field.
They were dialed in at the plate from seemingly the first swing, and leadoff batter Abby Newman cranked a 3-1 pitch over the fence in right field to put up DC’s first run.
Greysee Whiteker singled and Millie Roberts walked before Jessie Daniels got them in with a 3-run homer to right-center field for a 4-0 lead.
Hattie Newman ended the first inning hitting spree with a solo shot to left field, pushing DC in front 5-0.
Abby Newman went to work hitting for the cycle in her next at-bat in the second inning, when she hit a triple to right that scored another run for a 6-0 lead.
“We talked about going into this game, this past weekend, understanding what your pitch is,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Early in the count, you’re only looking for your pitch. If a pitcher makes a good pitch and it’s a strike then you take that, it’s not your pitch. We’ve been hitting the ball pretty hard, just barrel it up and hit line drives.”
Roberts had a run-scoring single in the second for a 7-0 lead.
“They were being careful with her, and Millie has done a great job of not chasing pitches and taking walks,” Biggs said. “We’ve got some people who can hit behind her. That’s key. We’ve got some kids who if they get their pitch, they can hit with some power.”
A Kayley Payne double helped DC put up six more runs in the third inning before Katie Mewes stepped to the plate.
The game ended with a grand slam from Mewes over the center-field fence. It was a big-time first home run of the season for the junior.
“I’m usually just looking to get on base, just a hit to get on base,” Mewes said. “I was just up there ready to hit, and after the three balls I was like I’m ready to hit and it came in.”
Mewes also plays for the Lady Panthers’ basketball team, and she has been working into softball hitting shape.
“This is Katie’s first year at the varsity level for us. Coming up she’s been more of a contact hitter,” Biggs said. “The main thing for her is she’s coming out of basketball, she’s just now getting some reps in. She’s doing a nice job of understanding what she can do, what she can handle. She’s a prime example, if you stay on a ball and get your pitch, you can hit a homer.”
DC will go to the Southern Slam in Indiana and face host Boonville on Friday.
WEBSTER COUNTY000 — 0-0-1
DAVIESS COUNTY52(10) — 17-10-1
WP-Whiteker. LP-Cates. 2B-Payne (DC). 3B-A. Newman (DC). HR-A. Newman, H. Newman, Daniels, Mewes (DC).
