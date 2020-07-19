Former Apollo star entering EKU Hall of Fame
When former Apollo High School baseball star Arlando Johnson ponders his upcoming induction into the Eastern Kentucky University Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020, he thinks of many others before he thinks of himself.
Including his mother, Alice Johnson.
“She’s been with me all the way, and she set a great example for my work ethic,” Johnson said. “She was a single-parent mom who has worked 38 years in the Owensboro cable TV industry.”
Johnson chuckled.
“Cable 2, Century 2, Adelphia, Spectrum, you name it, whatever the name she’s been working there 38 years,” Johnson said. “And she’s still working there today.”
Its against this backdrop that Johnson celebrates the milestone of being honored by EKU, where he scored 1,617 points to rank third all-time in Colonel history at the time of his graduation in 1995. He was selected All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team as a junior and earned All-OVC second-team honors as a senior.
Johnson is still ranked sixth all-time in scoring and second in free-throw percentage at 86%.
“Those were memorable times,” Johnson recalled. “I played for some great coaches and some great teammates, including DeMarcus Doss and John Allen, who are already in the Hall of Fame there.”
How Johnson wound up at EKU has a full-circle twist to it.
While growing up in Owensboro, he followed the exploits of coach Mike Pollio’s national-renowned Kentucky Wesleyan teams, which included All-Americans Dwight Higgs and Rod Drake, Johnson’s cousin.
By the time the 5-foot-11 Johnson had concluded his brilliant run at Apollo, Pollio was the head coach at Eastern Kentucky, and, well, the coach came calling on Johnson back in Owensboro.
“Coach Pollio said, ‘I want you to help turn the program around,’ ” Johnson said. “That was enough for me.”
Johnson played only one season for Pollio, who departed EKU to take a job as an athletic administrator at the University of Louisville. He played his final three seasons for Mike Calhoun.
“Both coaches let me play my game, which I always appreciated,” Johnson said. “I was a scoring point guard, what would now be referred to as a combo guard.
“I played only 29 minutes a game as a freshman, which was about right, but by the time I was a senior I played 381/2 minutes per game, which was a real challenge — but I loved it.”
At Apollo, Johnson played for coach John Whitmer as a freshman, before playing his final three seasons for coach Will Wyman.
Johnson scored over 1,900 points for the Eagles, helping them to KHSAA state tournament appearances in 1988, when they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Ballard, and 1990, when they lost a first-round matchup to eventual champion Fairdale.
“I learned the fundamentals of the game from coach Wyman,” Johnson said. “Fundamentals were front and center for coach Wyman, who taught me how to incorporate them into my game. Once I did that, success followed on the basketball court.
“Coach Wyman taught me even more about life than basketball, and coach Bob Mantooth was an assistant — through the years, I was always fortunate to have coaches who were good people.”
A first-team All-State selection as a senior and a second-teamer as a junior, Johnson wound up in coaching himself — coaching girls’ high school basketball for five seasons at his alma mater, Apollo, and five more at McLean County.
Following the 2019-20 season, Johnson resigned at McLean County to accept a special education teaching post at Owensboro Middle School. He hopes to one day become a principal.
Johnson appreciates being recognized by EKU.
“I’m very happy,” he said. “It’s rewarding when you’re recognized for your achievements, and it makes all the hard work you put in through the years seem worthwhile. Back when I played, I worked at it every day, and I’m thankful for the playing career I was able to have — great days.”
The Hall of Fame celebration will be held on Oct. 3 in Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.