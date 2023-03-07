HONORABLE MENTION
River Blanton (Grayson County); Evan Ferry (Hancock County); Parker Gray (Owensboro Catholic); Garrett Hardesty (Meade County); Nathan Hernandez (Whitesville Trinity); Braxton Highbaugh (Edmonson County); Gavin Howard (Whitesville Trinity); Madox Jernigan (Muhlenberg County); Jack Logsdon (Grayson County); Ryan Ogle (Hancock County); Gage Phelps (Daviess County); Kadin Ray (Muhlenberg County); and Braden Wall (Edmonson County).
