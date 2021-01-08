Shiya Hoosier came off the bench to score a game-best 18 points to lead Kentucky Wesleyan past visiting Tiffin 61-48 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference women’s basketball game on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers improve to 4-2 overall and 4-2 in the G-MAC with their 36th consecutive home victory heading into Saturday’s noon encounter with visiting Cedarville.
Wesleyan led 14-13 at the first break and outscored Tiffin 17-10 in the second period to secure a 31-23 lead at intermission.
KWC also got 12 points from Lily Grimes-Miller and seven rebounds from Tahlia Walton.
The Panthers shot 43% from the floor, including 25% from 3-point range, and made 21-of-34 free throws for 62%.
Tiffin was led by Jada Tate and Savanah Richards, each of whom scored 12 points. Aarion Nichols added 10.
The Dragons were limited to 40% shooting and were just 2-of-15 from 3-point range for 13%. Tiffin attempted only two free throws the entire game, missing both.
KWC won the rebounding battle, 33-27.
TIFFIN 48
Tate 12, Richards 12, Nichols 10, Chase 4, Watts 4, Hiegel 2, Bourquin 2, Moore 2.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 61
Hoosier 18, Grimes-Miller 12, L. Richardson 8, Duncan 6, Johnson 5, Clifford 3, Walton 3, McDonald 2, Nolot 2, R. Richardson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.