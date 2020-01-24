BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Joey Brunk scored 14 points, including a key layup with 1 minute left to play, and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws Thursday night to close out Indiana’s 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State.
The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller’s 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago.
Cassius Winston had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Spartans (14-5, 6-2), who lost their third straight in the series.
Michigan State had a chance to force overtime after forcing a turnover, calling timeout and sending Winston through the lane. He flipped the ball to Xavier Tillman for a layup, but the ball rolled off the rim and Hunter grabbed the rebound.
Indiana hosts another ranked opponent on Saturday when No. 17 Maryland visits Bloomington.
No. 24 Houston 63, UCOnn 59
HOUSTON — DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points and No. 25 Houston beat UConn 63-59 on Thursday night.
Houston (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) won its third straight despite shooting 36% from the floor.
Christian Vital scored 14 points, and Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (10-8, 1-4), who lost their third straight. UConn shot 36%, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. UConn was 15 of 23 from the line.
Murray State 85, Belmont 75
MURRAY — Tevin Brown scored 24 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, Anthony Smith had a double-double and Murray State won its eighth straight game, beating Belmont.
Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Racers (14-5, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jaiveon Eaves had 13 points.
Adam Kunkel had 23 points for the Bruins (14-6, 5-2).
Eastern Kentucky 81
, Jacksonville ST. 77
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jomaru Brown had 24 points as Eastern Kentucky narrowly beat Jacksonville State.
Tre King had 18 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (8-12, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference).
Cross tied a career high with 20 points and had three blocks for the Gamecocks (8-12, 3-4).
