Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team got it done on the road Thursday night.

The Panthers shot 71% from 3-point range (10-of-14) and got 20 points from Zach Hopewell in the first half and went on to defeat Malone 90-82 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game at Osborne Hall in Canton, Ohio.

KWC improves to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the G-MAC heading into a 2 p.m. league contest on Saturday at Walsh.

“We’re happy to get the win — we played really well tonight,” Panther head coach Drew Cooper said. “We played a great first half, for sure. We’ve worked on tempo and confidence and I thought that really showed in the first half for us.”

KWC led 50-36 at intermission and extended its lead to 21 points in the second half before the Pioneers went on a big run to shave their deficit to four points.

“You knew they were going to make a run in the second half,” Cooper said. “Wyatt (Battaile) made some plays that really helped us down the stretch, Zach showed toughness at the end — we made enough toughness plays to win the game.

“No doubt about it, this was a great team effort.”

Hopewell, 8-of-10 from the field and 4-5 from distance in the first half, finished with 23 points to pace the Panthers, who also got 19 points from Battaile, 18 from Tre Cobbs, and 14 off the bench from Tarik Dixon.

KWC’s bench outscored Malone’s by a 30-6 margin.

Stew Currie came off the bench to lead Wesleyan with eight rebounds, with both Jo Griffin and Jamil Wilson dishing five assists. In the first half, the Panthers had 12 assists and zero turnovers.

For the game, KWC shot 49%, including 55% from distance (17-of-31), and went 11-of-13 from the foul stripe for 85%.

Malone (12-4, 1-4) got 23 points from Bo Meyers, 20 points from Bryce Butler, 15 points and 15 rebounds from Marcus Ernst, and 14 points from Jaret Majestic.

The Pioneers shot 44%, including 33% from 3-point range (7-of-21), and were 15-of-17 from the foul line for 88%.

Malone outrebounded Wesleyan by a 41-31 margin.

KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 90

Hopewell 23, Battaile 19, Cobbs 18, Dixon 14, Sisson 6, Wilson 4, Currie 4, Lockett 2.

MALONE 82

Myers 23, Butler 20, Ernst 15, Majestic 14, Seiler 6, Miller 2, Blair 2.