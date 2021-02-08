Zach Hopewell is an emblematic figure with regard to the slow but steady rise of the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball program.
The Panthers — winners of a record eight NCAA Division II national championships — were in shambles when Hopewell arrived as a sophomore transfer from Murray State to join coach Drew Cooper’s first KWC team.
And look at them now.
Cooper is feverishly working to resurrect one of the nation’s great basketball traditions and Hopewell, a hometown kid from Apollo High School, is helping lead the way — averaging better than 14 points per game for a KWC team that has won five consecutive games.
“Our program has come a long way since when I started here,” said Hopewell, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound senior shooting guard. “Guys are starting to get it — we’re developing that championship mentality that was missing before.
“We’ve reached a point where we know we need to come every day at practice, every time in games, and work as hard as we possibly can to become better — individually, but more importantly as a team.”
Hopewell, for one, has been stellar — shooting 46% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 91% from the foul stripe, helping the Panthers forge to a 10-4 overall record, and 9-4 within the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“My creativity on the court has developed quite a bit over the past couple of seasons,” said Hopewell, a business major with an emphasis on marketing. “We tweaked our offense a little bit and Coach wants us to drive from certain spots on the court — it’s fun to play in this kind of offense.”
Cooper, meanwhile, says Hopewell has been a joy to coach on a variety of levels.
“Zach is a young man with great humility — he listens well and is willing to look in the mirror and understand what he needs to improve on, then he goes out and works at it,” Cooper said. “He has great basketball instincts and he is a great competitor — that competitive fire burns within him.
“Zach is a player who finds ways to make plays and help our team win basketball games.”
But it’s deeper still with Hopewell, according to Cooper.
“Zach has persevered, and he’s a great example of someone who has dealt with uncertainty with regard to his role on the team,” Cooper said. “He’s shown up every day and over the course of the past two seasons, he’s developed into as explosive a scorer as there is in our league — Zach has earned every ounce of success he’s had this season.
“From the time I arrived, I believed it was important for us to bring in local kids. We’ve got Zach, we’ve got Stew Currie (Daviess County) and we’ve got Nathan Boyle (Apollo).
“Zach is really the face of our program right now.”
Improbably, a sub-.500 KWC team reached the G-MAC Tournament championship game in 2020, and Hopewell is hopeful that Wesleyan can take an even bigger step this season.
“To get where we want to be, we need to perform better in the final minutes against the best teams in our league,” said Hopewell, the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year as a senior at Apollo in 2017. “Making free throws, getting defensive stops, hitting big shots — that’s all critical, and there have been a few times we haven’t done that.
“But we’re right there. Just two or three plays can make the difference down the stretch between winning and losing, and our team is getting better every day. I have a lot of confidence in our players and coaches.
“We have a lot of momentum and that will provide the energy our team needs to finish strong — and I really believe we will finish strong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.