Senior guard Zach Hopewell poured in 24 points and Kentucky Wesleyan’s men’s basketball team rolled to its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter — a 67-43 conquest of cold-shooting Ohio Dominican.
KWC is now 10-4 overall and 8-4 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“Our defense was impressive for 40 minutes,” third-year Wesleyan head coach Drew Cooper said, “and it allowed us to build a lead in the first half even though we weren’t shooting the ball well.
“Zach was in rhythm the whole game and Wyatt (Battaile) got it going some in the second half — we made enough plays to win the game.”
Wesleyan bolted to a 15-3 lead behind seven points from Hopewell in the first seven minutes, but Ohio Dominican scored 12 of the next 16 points to pull within 19-15 with just under six minutes to play in the first half.
KWC closed with a flourish, however, outscoring Ohio Dominican 12-0 over the final 4:11 behind Jamil Wilson and Stew Currie to seize a 31-15 advantage by intermission.
Any hopes of a comeback by the visitors were dashed in the first 21/2 minutes of the second half when Hopewell scored six points in an 8-3 spurt that stretched KWC’s lead to 39-18.
Midway through the second half, Ohio Dominican went on a 12-4 spree to trim its deficit to 53-38 with just over seven minutes remaining, but Wesleyan responded with a game-closing 12-2 run to win going away.
Hopewell finished 10-of-15 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and two assists.
Battaile scored 15 points, Wilson produced nine points, seven assists, and three steals, with Currie adding eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Jamil had a productive 38 minutes for us at both ends of the floor — he got a lot done out there,” Cooper said, “and Stew just battles and battles for us.”
Ohio Dominican (3-8, 3-7 G-MAC), which did not produce a double-digit scorer, was led by Alek West, who scored eight points. Teammate Matt Hall secured nine rebounds.
For the game, Wesleyan shot 42% from the field, including 37% from 3-point range (37%), and drained 10-of-12 free throws (83%). KWC also had 20 assists and only seven turnovers, while winning the rebounding battle, 37-33.
KWC limited Ohio Dominican to 33% floor shooting, including 21% from distance. The visitors were also victimized by 19 turnovers.
“I believe our team sees that we’re there with the top teams in our league,” Cooper said. “We’re right there.
“We’re thrilled to get out of here with a win as we prepare for another long road trip.”
KWC visits Tiffin (Thursday), Cedarville (Saturday, and Findlay (Sunday, Feb. 14) in its next three outings.
OHIO DOMINICAN 43
West 8, Hall 7, Wilkinson 7, Szul 6, Gibson 5, Marks 4, Knoll 3, Townsend 2, Strohmeier 1.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 67
Hopewell 24, Battaile 15, Wilson 9, Currie 8, Griffin 7, Sisson 2, Morrison 2.
