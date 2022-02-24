LEXINGTON
Kentucky found another fill-in hero off the bench in a little-used freshman who had a lot of promise early in the season.
But the Wildcats definitely showed how much of a difference having their lead guards healthy could make against a stingy LSU defense.
The Tigers’ press caused problems to the final minute before No. 6 UK could escape 71-66 Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.
A big piece in UK getting a lead early in the second half was what Bryce Hopkins did in eight minutes working off the bench. He played 15 minutes total in the game.
The 6-foot-6 freshman was one of three Wildcats with 13 points. Hopkins hit 5-of-6 from the floor, almost all of those on follow shots.
Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz were the other Wildcats scoring 13 points each.
Hopkins had scored eight points for Kentucky since the beginning of January. He had played a grand total of six minutes since Jan. 25, when Hopkins scored two points against Mississippi State.
So, imagine the shock and delight of BBN when the player who spent most of his freshman season toward the end of the UK bench ended up scoring five points on one possession early in the second half.
That followed a sequence where Hopkins scored a basket and hit two free throws. Kentucky had a 39-36 lead at the end of all that, and the Wildcats never trailed again.
“I saw in the first half we were playing a little slow, I tried to bring energy and contribute however I could,” Hopkins said. “Coach always tells us to wait for our opportunity, I kept working on my game and today was the chance I had to break through.
“Every day in practice I went in with a good mindset, my guys kept pushing me, they were just telling me to stay ready. Just stay ready, for my opportunity is gonna come, you know, Damion told me it can’t rain forever, the sun has to shine someday, so I took that quote he said, and I took advantage.”
Jacob Toppin was leading the cheers for Hopkins on the sidelines, and all his teammates were overjoyed for Hopkins as well.
“A great team has terrific teammates,” UK coach John Calipari said. “People watch the game and say, ‘Man, are they fun to watch.’ These guys are terrific teammates, they’re great teammates and that gives us a chance, and we’re talented.”
Hopkins followed the road that UK and its coaching staff want for those players who aren’t seeing much time on the floor.
Keep working, stay in the gym, be ready when your chance comes.
“What he did was rebounded, he went to the offensive glass, tried to guard — we’re all talking about him because he did what the team needed him to do,” Calipari said. “I think we’re going to need Bryce on our NCAA Tournament run.”
Hopkins made enough of an impression that he was getting loud ovations late in the game.
Grady, on the postgame radio show, says “Give it up for Bryce,” and the crowd staying behind at Rupp cheered.
“We were all just waiting for him to take advantage of his opportunity,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.