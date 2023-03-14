During his weekly radio show last week, Kentucky coach John Calipari joked that the NCAA Selection Committee would pit Oscar Tshiebwe against his former team in West Virginia.
He was close.
Instead, it will be UK against former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins and Providence in an East Region first round game Friday night in Greensboro, N.C.
Hopkins, who entered the transfer portal following his freshman season at Kentucky last spring, is averaging 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, leading the Friars in minutes, points and rebounds per game as a sophomore.
In 247Sports’ re-ranking the top transfers from last offseason, Hopkins was ranked No. 4 behind only Souley Boom (Xavier), Kendric Davis (Memphis) and Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State).
In an interview with Brian Hamilton of The Athletic in February, Hopkins didn’t exactly paint a rosy picture of his time in Lexington.
“Doesn’t sound like a lot, but it means a lot, because you’re not having to look over your shoulder when you make a mistake,” Hopkins said. “I feel like last year when I got out there, I was under a microscope. (Calipari) only wanted me to do certain things, and it was like I was playing like a robot. Now when I get on the court, it’s like coach Cooley is allowing me to do whatever I want, but under his system. I just can’t thank him enough for that.”
Hopkins appeared in 28 games last season for the Wildcats, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor, 31.3% from 3 and 53.8% from the free throw line.
His best performance came during the Wildcats’ 71-66 win over LSU on Feb. 23, when he scored 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench. Against the Tigers, Hopkins scored more points (13) than he did in the previous 16 games combined. He played more minutes (16) than he played in the previous 10 games combined.
“I think we’re going to need Bryce for (an) NCAA tournament run,” Calipari said. “I’ve said it to you guys from day one. Some of it is he fought it. You know, he fought it. He was behind some guys. They were playing well and you had some opportunities; you didn’t take advantage. But he’s practiced, he’s being coached, he’s coming in the gym, spending extra time. That was big.”
Following the LSU game, Hopkins played just seven minutes combined in Kentucky’s next six games and just one minute in UK’s three postseason games, two of which the Wildcats lost, including an 86-79 overtime loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“He got behind some guys who were just better than him at this point and didn’t have the opportunities but he’s another one that, you gotta come in knowing, lose some weight. Let’s try that one. Let’s get more consistent shooting the ball. You drive and your pull ups and your strength and your rebounding. Let’s get it to where you’re even more athletic than you are,” Calipari said afterward. “Another great kid. He was crying after the game, which just about everybody was, and he didn’t even get in. And he was crying. And so, this is a good group.”
Much like fellow Kentucky forward Keion Brooks, Hopkins entered the transfer portal looking to become a more focal point of the offense elsewhere. Brooks was a Second Team All-Pac 12 performer at Washington this season after averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He led the Huskies in minutes, points per game and field goal attempts, but UW finished just 16-16.
The main beneficiary of the transfers this season has been senior forward Jacob Toppin, who went from 17.7 minutes per game last season to 31.5 minutes per game this season, starting 29 of 31 games for the Wildcats while more than doubling his scoring (6.2 to 12.5 points per game), rebounding (from 3.2 to 6.9 rebounds per game) and assists (from 1.1 to 2.2 assists per game).
Over his last 18 games, Toppin has made 15 of 33 three-pointers (45.4%) after making just 3 of 22 (13.6%) over his first 13 games to start the season.
A 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward and one-time Louisville commit, Hopkins was ranked No. 39 overall in the 2021 class by the industry average 247Sports Composite out of Fenwick High School in Oak, Park, Illinois, and chose Kentucky over Providence, Illinois and Indiana among others.
