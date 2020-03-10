Tony Hopper saw that a few things needed to be different in how he coached Ohio County High School this season.
“We kind of changed the way we approached things a little bit,” Hopper said of the boys’ basketball team. “We went back to the year before last, started investigating our stats. We were 8-2 when we shot 20 3s, we opened it up a little bit, and began looking at doing things to generate 3s. The kids had the freedom to do some things.”
Ohio County had five seniors who were looking to break the string of .500 basketball seasons that had been put together during Hopper’s time there.
“They made up their minds they were going to have a good year,” Hopper said. “When we won the 20th game, they were really excited about that.”
The Eagles finished with the best record in the 3rd Region at 22-8. They went 13-3 in the region, losing only to 10th District foes McLean County and Muhlenberg County. McLean County ended Ohio County’s season with a 53-47 triumph in the 10th District Tournament.
“We battled back, we always were fighting,” Hopper said of the season. “That’s what we always told the kids, we knew they were going to fight.”
It was that fight and the team’s outstanding record that helped Hopper be selected the 2019-20 Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Coach of the Year by his peers.
To get a lot of quality 3-point shots up, Ohio County had to play with consistent pace.
“I was able to get Kim Swift on my staff as an assistant coach; he came in with some knowledge of how to press folks,” Hopper said. “Defensively we picked up the pace and offensively we picked up the pace. We wanted to be able to shoot 20 to 30 3s a game. We had several games when we shot over 30 3s.”
A lot of basketball fans who have watched Hopper in the 3rd Region through the years know his teams often had a deliberate style. He would argue that also there were teams he coached that could play wide open.
“This year we opened up that door,” Hopper said. “I stepped out of my comfort zone a little bit, we talked about good shots and bad shots. It was good, and we didn’t mind taking a 3 in early or late game situations. There were games where I was shaking my head at can I stand all this freedom?”
Ohio County’s players handled that freedom well, working hard in practice throughout the season.
“They were easy to coach; anytime you’ve got a group willing to work hard on a daily basis, it’s good,” Hopper said. “Maybe a couple of times out of 65 practices I felt we came out and didn’t have it. Otherwise, they were giving it their best shot every day.”
Having that green light to take good shots, and lots of them, helped the confidence of the entire team grow. Tripp Manning scored 18 points a game to lead Ohio County, and Shane Frady and Elijah Decker each scored 11 points a game.
“It was fantastic,” Hopper said. “With kids, you tell them they have to shoot shots if they can make them, to have that freedom to go play that way. I was pleased with what I saw. They played with more confidence as the season went on.”
Ohio County was an entertaining team to watch, and its fans liked the style of play.
“It makes it fun for me we can do things different ways,” Hopper said. “I’ve changed some over the years.”
