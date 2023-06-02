LEXINGTON — Hancock County’s Alex Basham threw a personal record to capture second place in the boys’ shot put, leading the Hornets at the KHSAA Class A State Meet on a bright and sunny Thursday at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility.
On his last throw of the day, Basham finished with a toss of 49-11.5 — only a half-inch behind Green County’s Kelson McKinney.
“I came out on the last one and (McKinney) threw a good one, a 50-feet one,” said Basham, a junior who finished third in the regional meet last month. “My coach, Trevor Garrison, he was telling me to calm down and take a deep breath. I took a deep breath and went out there. I about launched it — I took a second, I was like, ‘OK, this is not a good form’ — I went back there and threw it again. I threw a 49-11.5 and I felt so good.
“I was so hyped. It felt good, I loved it.”
According to Hancock County coaches, it was a 12-foot improvement from Basham’s performance at the indoor state track meet in March.
Basham’s first throw of 47-10 on Thursday helped set the tone early.
“That first throw, we think that got in the heads of some of the other guys,” said Hornets head coach Wes Meserve. “They weren’t throwing what you’d expect from them. Some of the guys who beat him in the past in head-to-head competition, their throws were just way off. I think that psyched them out just a little bit.
“Our throws coach has been saying all season that he can throw 50. He’s been telling him that — ‘You have to be focused, you’re going to have to get your form down perfect,’ — but he’s said all season long that he can throw 50. He threw a half-inch off of 50 today when it counted the most. Literally his last throw of the season was when he threw that.”
The Hornets’ Wyatt Emmick finished 17th in the 110 hurdles (17.28), while the 4x200 relay team of Hayden Shearn, Cooper Jones, Brayden Wathen and Ben Baker earned 19th (1:38.09).
The Hornets finished 20th in the team competition with eight points.
Hancock County’s girls were paced by Lexus Ralph, who placed ninth in the 400-meter dash (1:02.57) and less than .3 seconds out of medaling position. She pulled out of the 800-meter run due to injury but returned alongside Carolina Jones, Sydney Weatherholt and Isabella Ross to take 12th in the 4x400 relay (4:28.07).
“Lexus had a PR in the 400, but she had to pull out of the 800,” Meserve said. “She’s pretty adamant and pretty tough, though.”
Jones was 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (51.01), as well.
Owensboro Catholic’s Mallary Bailey took seventh place in the 100 hurdles in 16.58, in what coach Jim Ivey said was only her third competition this season.
“We’re sharing athletes with other sports, and she mostly did soccer,” he said. “This was only her third meet of the year. She did City-County, she did region, then she did state.”
The Lady Aces’ 4x800 relay team of Ainsley Sutter, Emree Coomes, Ella Claire Goetz and Ashlie Hayden was 15th (11:20.72).
Sutter was also 15th in the 3,200-meter run (13:11.03).
On the boys’ side, Catholic’s Michael Lyon finished 17th in the shot put (41-07.25) while Cameron Woodward placed 17th in the triple jump (37-06.5).
“You’re going to have lean years and you’re going to have what I call strong years, but if you come here and personal record, you had a great season,” Ivey added. “We did it in every event except one in the triple, which is a little bit of a different creature.
“The upside to Cam is he’s a freshman. His upside in the triple and long (jump) is huge.”
McLean County’s Kashlynn Rice also earned a 12th-place finish in the long jump (14-10).
