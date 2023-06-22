The Hancock County High School football program has found a winning offseason recipe in recent years, and the Hornets are sticking to the formula as they head into the summer.
Hancock County, coming off of last season’s 6-4 campaign, has been tasked with replacing 15 seniors — but the Hornets’ coaching staff has been pleased with what they’ve seen so far.
“We’ve finally gotten the program to a point where we’ve been able to develop kids through our freshmen and JV teams,” said HCHS head coach Bobby Eubanks. “The guys coming in as juniors have been in the program for two years and played a lot of JV games. We knew if we ever got to that point that we’d be in good shape, program-wise.
“We’re excited to see how they translates as we move toward the season.
“We have a lot of guys with limited varsity experience, but they’re ready to go. We got a lot of work done, and it’s been good to see a bunch of the guys out there taking control.”
With the way the program has developed in recent years, Eubanks added, it’s become easier to transition new players into new roles — and much of it starts with the players’ work ethic and willingness to improve.
“We try to do as much as we can with what we have,” he said. “A lot of it depends on if guys are playing baseball, guys going on vacation — we want everybody to have that. June is the perfect time for them to go on vacation or go to camps. We don’t get stressed about it. We’ll have 25 guys there on a Monday, then 25 guys on a Wednesday and it’ll be 25 different dudes, just because everybody’s schedules are out of whack right now.”
Eubanks also credited the Hornets’ strength and conditioning coach, Ethan Hughes, for getting younger players ready along the way.
“We’re coaching who we have, and we like seeing those guys come in as freshmen and get a chance to develop in our program,” Eubanks said. “Ethan Hughes has really done wonders with our guys, so we’re excited to keep doing what we’re doing. From our youth program all the way through high school, the numbers are good. We’re starting to get to where we have 50-plus kids on the varsity level.”
Though Hancock County lost an influential class of contributors, the Hornets have several players ready to take over.
“We’ve got Aiden Weatherholt, Alex Basham and Landen Garrison — those three seniors have played a lot of varsity for a lot of years,” Eubanks said. “Those guys are setting the tone.
“We’ve got Dylan Morris stepping up into the quarterback position. He spent the winter getting good reps and learning how to play the position and he came out looking really good. Jack Roberts is going to be a sophomore, and we’re excited to see him with the ball in his hands a lot more. He can do special things with the football.”
And, although the Hornets are entering unfamiliar territory as they move up to Class 3-A alongside McLean County, they’re preparing for what’s ahead.
“We’re just putting our heads down and doing what’s worked for us for quite a few years,” Eubanks said. “We’ve had some unanswered questions as far as who we’re playing, so there’s some learning curves there with our system and the systems we’ll be playing against.
“It’s exciting to see how that’s going to shake out. We’ll see some new faces and play some new teams.”
