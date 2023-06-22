OWESPTS-06-22-23 HANCOCK FOOTBALL UPDATE

Hancock County’s Landen Garrison returns a kick against Owensboro Catholic during game on Sept. 23, 2022, at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

The Hancock County High School football program has found a winning offseason recipe in recent years, and the Hornets are sticking to the formula as they head into the summer.

Hancock County, coming off of last season’s 6-4 campaign, has been tasked with replacing 15 seniors — but the Hornets’ coaching staff has been pleased with what they’ve seen so far.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.