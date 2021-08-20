Hancock County High School enjoyed a stirring, turnaround football season in 2020, and the Hornets are eager to take the next step toward a KHSAA Class 2-A regional championship.
The junior-laden Hornets went 6-2 last fall, which included a one-point victory over district rival Owensboro Catholic during the regular season and a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Aces in the postseason.
It was an impressive resurgence for Hancock County.
“We had a great season last year, and we’re excited to get the new season started this fall,” Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks said. “Hopefully, more people will be able to see us play this fall, and we’re excited about this, too.
“We’ve had a great offseason, and we have a number of kids who are returning with two or three years of varsity experience.
“We’ve sort of re-established some momentum with this program and, because of that, we’re heading into this season with a lot of confidence and high expectations.”
OFFENSEThe Hornets’ triple-option attack will once again be led by junior quarterback Cole Dixon.
“We rely on Cole’s athleticism, leadership and competitiveness,” Eubanks said. “He’s a very smart football player, and he’s like a coach on the field for us — a great kid to be heading up the offense.”
A potentially potent backfield will be led by fullback Logan Willis, a bruising junior whose consistency helped the Hornets control the tenor of most of their matchups last season.
“Logan is such a tough runner,” Eubanks said. “His yards after contact are crucial for us.”
Junior Noah Mize and sophomore Aiden Weatherholt are also expected to shine.
Hancock County is also set at receiver, led by juniors Austin Volocko and Kaleb Keown, with help from juniors Jack Duncan and Colin Johnson.
On the line will be senior right tackle Jake Frames, junior right guard Christian Richards, junior center Aaron Garrett, freshman left guard Luke Pritchard and junior left tackle Kaleb Swihart.
“This is a pretty mature offensive unit we can put on the field,” Eubanks said, “and it’s one of the fastest groups we’ve had here.
“We’re expecting Kaleb to step up even more this season, and we’re working on ways to get the ball in the hands of Kaleb Keown more than we did last season — he’s a big, athletic presence, and he needs to have the football in his hands more.
“We’ll run the football, of course, but we’ll spread it out and try to get the ball to our better athletes in space — and Cole gives us a solid run-pass option at QB because he throws so well on the run.”
DEFENSE
The Hornets played well, defensively, last fall, and Eubanks believes this unit has a chance to be even better this season — but it may take a while.
“This is probably the area that took the biggest hit from graduation,” Eubanks said, “but I think we’ll get better as the season goes along and some of these younger players gain more varsity experience.
“All in all, it’s a really good group.”
Hancock County’s 3-5-3 scheme will be led up front by Frames and Willis at the end slots, with JT Richards at nose guard.
Linebackers include Christian Richards, Duncan, Weatherholt, Johnson and Mize.
The secondary will include cornerbacks Volocko and sophomore Landon Garrison, with junior Landon Emmick at free safety.
“Our mentality will be to get to the football quickly and to keep the ball in front of us,” Eubanks said. “Our experienced players will carry us early, but I think there will come a time when we really come together and become a very solid unit.”
SPECIAL TEAMSVolocko will handle both punting and kicker duties for the Hornets.
“Austin is so dependable and versatile for us,” Eubanks said. “He’s just a gritty, tough kid who helps our team in so many ways.”
Mize and sophomore Alex Basham head up the return game.
“We take special teams seriously,” Eubanks said. “There are hidden points and hidden yardage to be had there.”
OUTLOOKIn general, the Hornets are hoping to pick up where they left off last year — as one of the fast-rising programs in western Kentucky.
“I was really pleased with the way last year’s team stepped up, and I believe this year’s team has a chance to finish what we started last season,” Eubanks said. “We want to put ourselves in position to play for, and win, the regional championship.
“This group got a taste of success last fall and they liked it — now, these guys want more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.