And sophomores shall lead them.
Sophomore quarterback Cole Dixon hooked up with sophomore Kaleb Keown for two fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Hancock County rallied to beat host Todd County Central 20-14 in a Class 2-A district football game Friday night in Elkton.
The resurgent Hornets improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 within the district.
Another sophomore, Logan Willis, scored Hancock’s other touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Hornets star Darian Clay was injured in the first period, but Hancock County came up big in the late going to remain undefeated.
Willis rushed for 97 yards on 22 carries, and Dixon finished 7-of-14 through the air for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
GRAVES COUNTY 48, OHIO COUNTY 41
Clint McKee rushed for six touchdowns as Graves County held off host Ohio County in a high-scoring Class 5-A district matchup in Hartford.
McKee carried 30 times for 174 yards, and quarterback John Ben Brown passed for 334 yards as Graves amassed 614 yards of total offense.
Q’Daryius Jennings had a big game for Ohio County, rushing for 167 yards on 19 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Ohio County quarterback Devin Gott completed 8-of-15 passes for 178 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kaleb Humphrey.
Graves County improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in district play, while Ohio County slipped to 1-3, 1-2.
