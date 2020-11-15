Extra week paid off for Hancock County
Hancock County was thankful for the KHSAA pushing the start of the football playoffs back an extra week.
The Hornets will be finished with a two-week quarantine for a positive COVID-19 test before they kick off their first round Class 2-A playoff game. That will be against Todd County Central in Hawesville on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said the Rebels were helpful in moving the game from a traditional Friday night so the Hornets would be clear of their quarantine.
“Todd County was more than willing to work with us to get that game moved to Saturday,” Eubanks said.
Todd Central got to pick the kickoff time.
Hancock County is 5-1 and the top seed in District 2 following a 30-29 win over Owensboro Catholic back on Oct. 16. That ended up being the last scheduled district game Hancock County played.
Its schedule got altered a couple times because of coronavirus complications. A regular-season-ending game at McLean County scheduled for Nov. 6 was knocked out.
Hancock County picked up a game at LaRue County, which was the Hornets’ only loss (26-22).
“We didn’t know who we were going to play for three weeks, we were bouncing back and forth with games,” Eubanks said.
The team didn’t practice last week and won’t practice this week. It will be on the field together again on Saturday before the Todd Central game.
“We’ve been online meeting with kids, doing Google meet,” Eubanks said. “We’ll ramp those up more this week.”
Not getting on the practice field for two weeks didn’t seem to be a big concern for Hancock County in these circumstances.
“We’ve been practicing since June,” Eubanks said, noting that most work now is about getting the smaller things right.
Todd Central is 3-4. Hancock County beat Todd Central 20-14 on Oct. 2.
Eubanks is taking the approach that with the team in quarantine, players and coaches are accounted for and that should keep them healthy.
“The extra week for the start of the playoffs was probably a blessing for us,” Eubanks said.
Hancock County’s season would have basically been over without the delay to start the playoffs.
“As a staff, we put our heads together to try and figure out a solution,” Eubanks said. “The only option we had was to play on Saturday.”
So, while there might have been plenty of teams out there ready to start the playoffs this past weekend, Hancock County was not among them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.