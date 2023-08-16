Jaxon Blake and Jacob Shultz shot 38 each to lead the Hancock County High School boys’ golf team to a two-stroke victory in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
The victory was the second straight All ‘A’ regional crown for the Hornets, who shot 154 with additional scores from Conner Napier (39) and Kolby Keown (39).
Owensboro Catholic (156) finished second behind contributions from Luke Estes (even-par 36), Houston Danzer (39), Jon Wathen (40) and Hayden Crabtree). Danzer and Estes both qualified for the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament as individuals.
McLean County was paced by Zane Decker (41), while Whitesville Trinity was led by Isaac Reed (48).
The All ‘A’ Classic state tournament begins Sept. 9 in Richmond.
VOLLEYBALL APOLLO SWEEPS GRAYSON COUNTY
The E-Gals opened their season with a 25-21, 25-17 25-23 victory in Leitchfield.
Ava Fazio led Apollo with 11 kills and six blocks, Jennifer Lee recorded seven kills with three blocks, Avery Gray posted seven kills, Abie Butterworth had six kills with two aces, Jessica Lee made four blocks, Ahalia Ramirez finished with 29 assists and four digs, Kaley Dickinson added four aces with six digs, Ella Alvey had two aces with four digs, Kelsey Dickison tallied eight digs, and Kadi Daugherty finished with three digs.
BOYS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, EDMONSON COUNTY 0
Brody Martin exploded for seven goals to lift the Aces to a runaway victory in Brownsville.
Caleb Milem and Owen Bey added one goal each for Catholic (2-1), which finished with a 22-4 edge in shots on goal.
Luke Pfeifer passed for two assists for the Aces, with additional helpers coming from Noah Stinnett, Mauricio Santos Gonzalez, Sam Brauer, Joseph Kurtz and Matthew Payne. Ben Dawson made four saves in goal.
