Jaxon Blake and Jacob Shultz shot 38 each to lead the Hancock County High School boys’ golf team to a two-stroke victory in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Monday at Panther Creek Golf Course.

The victory was the second straight All ‘A’ regional crown for the Hornets, who shot 154 with additional scores from Conner Napier (39) and Kolby Keown (39).

